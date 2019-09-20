New activities to form part of 2019 Independence celebrations

‘ Jounen an Pawadi’ to be held in the community of Giraudel/ Eggleston and ‘La Wonn Anba Lalin’ (ring games in the moonlight) organized by the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) are among new activities on the programme for this year’s 41st Anniversary of Independence Celebrations.

This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme: “Saluting Resilience and Rejuvenation…Two Years On”.

“This evening we are also announcing the new activities for this year,” Chairman of the Independence Committee Raymond Lawrence said while addressing the official launch of the 2019 Independence Celebrations on Tuesday evening. “One of them is ‘Jounen an Pawadi’ to be held in the community of Giraudel/ Eggleston on Friday 18th October and Saturday 19th October.”

He stated that this activity is being organized by the people of Giraudel and Eggleston.

Lawrence continued, “There is also ‘La Wonn Anba Lalin’ which is ring games in the moonlight, an activity organized by the Public Service Union and this will be held at the Botanic Gardens on Saturday, October 12th from 7:00 p.m.”

Another new activity he mentioned, is the DEXIA Food Fair which will take place from Wednesday, October 30th to Friday, November 1st, at the Roseau Market.

“It will be more of a lunchtime activity from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with different creole foods featured every day,” he revealed.

Furthermore, Lawrence stated that this year the independence committee will also present an ‘Independence Panorama’ which will feature the existing steel bands and individual steel pan players in Dominica.

Lawrence said this event is being sponsored by the Dominica Lotteries Commission and will be held at the Peebles Park in Roseau on Tuesday, October 29th starting at 6:00 p.m.

“Somewhere midway the Panorama, we hope to reveal the lights which will be installed at the Neg Mawon monument,” Lawrence revealed. “These lights are being sponsored through the kind courtesy of DOMLEC.”

He went on to say that another new event is the Tribute to Jean Lawrence-Mathurin which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30th at the Alliance Francaise from 7:00 p.m.

“The event is to mark the 50-plus years of Jean’s musical career and her outstanding contribution to Dominican Folk music and other types of music as well,” he noted.

The other event Lawrence highlighted is the Miss OECS Pageant which is scheduled to take place on Friday, November, 1st at the forecourt at the Windsor Park Stadium starting at 8:00 p.m.

The pageant is organized by the Miss OECS Committee, headed by Romualda Hyacinth.

“Contestants are expected from the various OECS countries,” he said.

Lawrence encourages the public to participate in the events.