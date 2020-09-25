New apartment units for thirty Grand Bay families

Thirty (30) families of the Grand Bay community have been presented with new apartment units.
They received keys to their apartments during a ceremony held at Geneva, Grand Bay, on Wednesday.
The entire development cost $12 million, with each apartment costing $400,000.
“The poor are made rich, those who were suppressed under rent for many years, they are set free. They were almost like prisoners under rent for years,” Parliamentary Representative for the Grandbay Constituency, Edward Registe, said while delivering remarks.
“There are many out there who will not receive a key today and that bruises his heart,” Registe said, “But the 30 who will receive, I am certain they are going to be appreciative of it and that warms my heart.”
He expressed confidence that the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) will continue to deliver its development promises to the community.
“And so those who are not confident because they have not seen the groundbreaking for a new development, let me assure you that the rest of the apartments will come because a promise was made.”
He assured those who did not receive keys to a new apartment that they will receive one when the time comes.
Registe advised beneficiaries of the new apartment to live as a family.
“Live in peace with each other as a family, take care of each other’s children and do not quarrel and fight,” he advised. “You are going to be living right next to the secondary school, be an example, and be the best that you can be.”
It was made clear to the new home owners that strict rules and conditions will be put in place and an inspection team will visit the apartments from time-to-time to ensure that things are going well.
“There are some things we do not expect you to do [that] you would not do in your own home,” Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie stated…“Very shortly, we will be coming back to Grandbay with the dos and don’ts.”
But residents got an idea of what that “dos and don’ts” list might contain when Austrie warned them them not to attempt to fix issues with utilities themselves but instead, seek assistance from the ministry. Garbage should be properly disposed of and no pets are allowed.
He encouraged the homeowners to form themselves into a community group to look after the infrastructure and beautification of their new apartments.
According t the minister, an additional 70 residences will be constructed to provide more homes for the people of Grand Bay.
He made the point that COVID-19 is putting a strain on the government’s finances.
“We have to be very conservative in our spending because this COVID-19 is costing us more than 12 million-dollars maybe, on a monthly basis. If not that amount, close to that amount, and so we have to put aside substantial amounts,” Austrie stated.
He said as long as Covid-19 continues, there will be challenges.
“Challenges in terms of raising revenue, whatever source it is, whether it is relaxation, whether it is agricultural production, however we used to work our money it’s going to be challenging doing it,” the Housing Minister declared.
This is all great. But the People need to be empowered. They need to be enabled by giving them TITLE to their dwelling so that they can take it to the bank at least for soft loans that enable them to be entrepreneurs, for instance to buy a brush cutter, chain saw or similar so that they earn a living.
You give a man a FISH, allow him to fry or stream it so he can eat!
Turn appartments into condos, give them the title to help themselves. Same for houses, ENABLE the People.
“He expressed confidence that this failed incompetent Labour government have left our people to poverty, no jobs, abuse of States funds and resources.
Our people and their families have suffered enough under this failed incompetent Skerrit and this Incompetent Labour Government.
There are many questions that this failed Labour government has to account for. Our tax money we assumed has been expensed inappropriately and we are disgusted by this deliberate behaviour by this 20 years failed L’abour Government under its failed incompetent Questionable inmature Labour government. We need change in government ASAP. Dominicans “Wake Up”.
For la toya is saying that man…. so long she making noise for her sister to get a house..all uuuuuuuuuu
For any outsider to come into my house to inspect it without my consent is a serious breach of my privacy. In this age of modernity or at any time at all, what makes a minister of government thinks that it’s acceptable to subject citizens to such insults, peculiar constrain and flagrant embarrassment.
The monies used to build these communal dwellings belong to the people themselves. It’s no out of pocket gifts from these ministers. The monies come from the blood, sweat and tears of our forebears who were given ownership of the land after being subjected to the most unimaginable atrocities for over four hundred years .
To add insult to injury, the apartments do not even legally belong to the recipients. They are just occupants as they were not provided with any documentary proof to confirm ownership.
I have a funny feeling Skerrit will attempt to account for the missing CBI money shortly. Here is the reason: his henchmen are announcing that each apartment cost $400,000. Now, each and everyone of us even the most brainwashed labour supporter knows that that is not true and doesn’t add up. If I’m very generous I would say that one of these apartments would cost a maximum of $100-120,000 to built. If Skerrit makes us believe each cost 400,000 but it only cost him $120,000, that means $280,000 for each apartment has gone in his and the developers pocket. Remind me how many of these apartments have been built so far… maybe 500? Now that would make very cool $150 million. All you see where I’m coming from? That’s the way Skerrit fleeces the CBI funds and more!
That sounds about right. This CBI housing programme is in serious and urgent need of and independent audit. If Skerrit can’t come up with it he needs to resign. This CBI program is the source of his and his friends riches, all courtesy of OUR passports! If this all would be above water he would provide the audited accounts in double fast time…!
If 30 apartments cost 12 million… how much will the additional 70 apartments cost while the government has left students stranded at university having to withdraw from non payment of tuition and telling them its time to support themselves, when the government gave the commitment to support them by providing letters from the Ministry of Education.
Students returning without a completed degree, serve what purpose exactly? To be in the same position they were when they left , two and three years ago… but now scrambling even harder to try and find a job
So just now Skerrit, Reggie and Registe will tell people what man to love and who to bring in their apartment to give me a little thing man? Maybe if is not one of them I bring they will put me out? Abe Me Daba according to Gramax or Exile one.
Well, If any of these apartments worth $400,000, my little banana she’d sure worth $1.4 million and good thing is, I built it, I designed it, I raised my children in it, my children turned out to be good citizens some with a university degree. Even better yet no politician can shame me, embarrass me, sexually exploit my children for apartment they give me or scholarship they gave me children. Nobody can send inspector to my house to see if I taking care of their apartment
When people are lying no matter how hard they try to hide the truth, somehow the truth always finds a way to expose them. Here is a good example of the exposed truth:
“There are some things we do not expect you to do [that] you would not do in your own home,” Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie stated. Notice again, “That you would not do in your own home.” In simple English Reginald Austrie just told you that you are NOT in your own house.
Minister Edward Registe’s exact words, -The poor are made rich.”
The government provides an apartment built by CBI funds, I have no savings on my bank account, I don’t even know where my next meal is coming from, but magically I’m rich. RIDICULOUS NONSENSE. The apartment is not even mine for I have no legal documents of ownership.
So should I put the title of Hon before the name of Ed Register? How can I do that when he doing dishonorable thing? Boy the only person in the DLP administration I can refer to as honorable is Dr. McIntyre and that’s only because II have always put a title before his name and as bad as he has been as a cabalist, it will be hard to not refer to him as Hon or Dr. But Ed Register? Hell no
The would be occupants of these apartments were given keys but no documents of ownership. Look at the manner in which the Parl. Re forf the area spoke so condescendingly to the recipients. It’s astonishingly degrading.
To regard Skerrit and his Cabinet of Ministers as good politicians is as unthinkable as an honest thief.
Many people refer to Reginald Austrie as the PitBull. You all should Stop It. Don’t embarrass that breed of dogs.
He is no pitbull. His bark worse than his bite. He just a lame dog.
It is good for everyone to have a decent home but since this is being paid for by government funds and there are more people than apartments, in the name of fairness, how were the recipients of the apartments chosen?
Simple, apartments for votes. That’s how it works.
Not just votes. Some of the young women have to pass more than a vote sometimes. My question is how do they know how many apartments to build? Do they even know how many people left in Dominica after Maria? Them man just building apartment building apartment. The market have to dictate the supply. Many of the people who have been put there already have homes many of them. Meanwhile i will continue to pay my rent and taxes. I not asking for nothing. the walls in those apartments in sheet rock in some sections also. The flooring and roofing is shared. I know i could build something better than a 3 bedroom apt with that 400,000. Ask any contractor each apartment is nowhere close to that figure. This is another way to hide money after inflating the costs. We not stupid. Just build apartment so you can hold money on the side after you inflate costs. Never provide real facts and figures when questioned in parliament, just deflect and throw back insults for cabinet and speaker to laugh.
Austrie says he does not want the residents to do what they would not do in their own homes. Very revealing that. I thought these new apartments are these people’s homes and belong to them. Didn’t you say one time they would get their freehold soon. I am confused Reggie. If these dwellings are not the resident own, whose are they? Be serious, do you really expect these people to look after these apartments properly if they are not their own. And Ed, you are a good man but how many of these people have a wage paying job so they can look after their new apartment. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad they have a roof over their head but was this this scheme thought out properly. Looks to me they now are beholden to the new estate owner and must doff their hat to him.
In that respect i agree with Austrie. Thing is, many of these people had their pwn lots and yards and gardens. Some had pets, some had livestock. what he means is NO PETS!, Do not bring your livestock in the apartment. Why? because you no longer have your own lot, your own yard etc. Now you have to share. i wouldnt want my neighbor to have chickens in the apartment building, or their dog biting people and making mess all over the place. Or doing all the majee they used to be doing in their old lots that they did not have to share with anyone else. Now they have to share. So obviously tenants cannot bring their old ways into the new apartments. Dominicans need to learn to be considerate. No loud music as if the neighborhood ask you to play music for them, because they didnt. No barbque under your neighbors window. Consideration for neighbors. thats what he was talking about, and why your old ways cannot come in the new place.
I know there are people who would rather spend the money on different things, just as they thought selling the people-owned electric co. for peanuts thinking it would benefit the whole country. It didn’t. However, if these appts I went into are worth $400k I have an igloo I’d like to sell you for only$200k. You’ve been taken for a ride by whoever sold it to you for that price, just like that ugly looking duplex for $33k per month. Looks like someone is scr*wing someone over at those prices.
More housing for votes. Skerrit and his DLP Wolfs are bribing Dominicans day in day out!
Dominicans paying Skerrit over $64, 000 dollars a month, $768,000 a year and for five more years $4 million dollars for his house that he designed according to his dream, greed and fear: he was free to put bunker, is able to bring any pet and any friend and no doubt he has his title to sell his mansion or will it to anyone he chooses. All that was done in secret and poor Laborites were not even invited to his ceremony. Yet, the man took the peoples money, built 30 homes, he designed, he claims is $400, 000, no one had a choice to pick a house of their choice and yet, he made ceremony to hand keys with no title, they cannot put pet, cannot will to their children, CANNOT rent a room to help pay bills, cannot put shop or anything. So is your house according to the DLP but you have no right!! Yet you owe them your life and you must support them for life. Folks that’s not your house
One of the most despicable leaders in Dominica. Still at a loss as to why the DLP chose him as a candidate. I guess there are no standards in the selection of candidates
“The entire development cost $12 million”. You mean $12 million dollars spent in Grandbay, a labor stronghold and only 30 families beniffitted?
Mr. Register, wouldn’t you prefer if Skerrit had invested $12 million dollars to create employment for Grandbarians?
I still Red but I checking that’s a slap on the face of Grandbarians because that so called $12 million dollar investment only benefits Skerrit and the DLP but nothing for the Grandbay people.
The truth is while Skerrit is boasting of $400, 000 for only 30 Grandbarians, Dominicans are giving Skerrit $65k a month for his mansion, which means each year we will be giving Skerrit $780, 000 which is almost double the amount he said he spent on each house.
I still Red but $400,000 for 30 villagers cannot be what Grandbay people deserve and to hear Reggie say how he and labor can call on Grandbarians at anytime to even give their life for the DLP is just exposing the insult.
400 000 dollars cost to build an apartment?????? Holy shhhhhhhhhiiiitsu.!!!!!! If i were a business man selling living quarters and it cost that much i would have to sell one apt over 1/2 million to make any profits. So you take these people out of rent prison as you call it where they were free to own pets and live on thier own terms and transfer them to a government ran prison where they live on Austrie and government terms and give up their freedom and liberty in the most sacred space for a human. My my my!!!!! Unbelievable!! These folks have to come to government to conduct maintenance. Here is what i think is happening. The government is trying to dispose of the billions it generated from third party passport sale, turn a blind eye on passport buyers and cannot bring in money through banks so using this housing to dispose. 400 000 per apartment is criminal.
“The poor are made rich…”
I have known many poor people who were made rich. But their riches, in terms of satisfaction and contentment, came from a self-sufficient way of life and not by the “gift” of an apartment.
I guess you are rich, or bent on refusing assistance so you will get rich. Sound like a republican… no wonder Trump is your hero. Tell me of a country where a percentage of its people does not depend on government for assistance. If a government helps or make basic needs available to its people, is the government enabling there inability to move up the social ladder or their “laziness”? I guess the number of Americans and Dominican Americans (Yes I said it) on welfare in the US is a manifestation of people who have no hope of being like rich like you.
You guessed right: I am rich in terms of satisfaction, contentment and a self-sufficient creative lifestyle. Moreover, I have spent a lifetime sharing those riches with others, including students from Grand Bay.
The way it works in most countries, is that the goverment creates the environment for the private sector to grow, so that people can get jobs. and earn a living. they will be able to take their paycheck to the bank and have a savings. They can take a loan and build their own house and buy their own cars. Thats how i know it was done before Roosevelt Skerrit. Soon, you will have the mindset that the government is supposed to even wipe me after i use the toilet and still flush for me too in the name of “assistance”. At what point, will you Grandbay Always be self sufficient? And do and earn for yourself without depending on the government? I can say for myself i am a self made man. I didnt need ant help, especially from government to get to where i am or where i am going. I think i can say the same for Mr. Burnette. Also, no wonder Trump is his hero? Says who? Where how and why is this ASSUMPTION made? you are in America criticizing Dominica? Worry about police not shooting you.
Fooling foolish and gullible Dominicans is the best strategy that the Dominica Labour Party has on jsome Dominicans…
I still trying to figure out, the people given the keys, do they own the property, or are they just told look a room to sleep until we need it for something else? Because his looks a lot like how the Chinese people live, the government gives them houses to live in but they do not own it, the homes are owned by the state and the Chinese people only live here, if the Chinese government wants the land for any reason then the people have to move and they have no say if they do or not. I hope the people get ownership papers as well because if the owner remains in the hands of the government well…you all fini-bat eh. “Stop take fing because it nice to get fing, ask a question, or 2, or 5”
government taken stock of our population vs the demand for these apartments/houses? Soon we will have more apartment than what is actually needed. We needs sustainable jobs so we can buy our own land and build our own houses. Even if it is a shack on the land i own, at least i will own it with no issues. In an apartment building in the country sides thats not those people’s way of living. Maybe the younger ones who want to come out in their parents house will occupy them , but when they have no work to maintain the place and pay the bills associated, what do you think will happen? I know what will happen. “by any means necessary” that will happen. All kind of fing will start to sell in there.
400,000.00 that is a joke
What’s baffling about this is clearly not that we mustn’t be sympathetic to the basic needs of our fellow men, but it seems like longer this Gov’t stays, the basic needs seem to be ever increasing. Similarly, it seems that it is becoming ever more difficult for persons to earn their keeps.
Further just think for a minute, $400,000 dollars could have given each of those Families their own personal single 3 bdrm house on their own land. Now compare, 3bdrm house on your own land or tight Apt. with the occasional undesirable neighbor, and shared water and sewerage?
By grossly overstating the cost/value of these apts, the Gov’t have invited deserving criticism as to whether this model is best for Dominicans..
When you work like a volks wagon bug with all the action in the der-ree-yeer what else can you do but to support a lie with a BIGGER lie. These guys are a bunch of Thi—– and liars who are plundering the country’s resources in full daylight on their way to holy communion. The minister of Toou-Bondar seems lost and thinks he is on a DLP campaign stage. Sad!