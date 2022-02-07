New Bagatelle health centre to be commissioned this month – PM Skerrit

Dominica News Online - Monday, February 7th, 2022 at 10:04 AM
Bagatelle Health and Wellness Centre

The government of Dominica will commission yet another health centre this month.

This new facility has been built for the residents of Bagatelle and its surroundings.

Prime minister Skerrit made the disclosure during a visit to the Bagatelle accompanied by members of his Cabinet recently.

“We visited the new health centre that was constructed in Bagatelle and the intention is to have this health centre opened within the next week so that villages can get access to a new facility,” he said.

According to Skerrit the plan was to demolish the old centre and to place apartment structures there for the residents of Bagatelle.

“That was always our original plan, that we couldn’t have found lands to build homes for the folks in Bagatelle knowing of the vulnerabilities of Bagatelle and Fond St Jean, so the agreement we had with the people there was that we would build a new health centre, once it’s completed we would have it demolished and then build homes for them,” he explained.

Skerrit continued, “We are at the point of demolishing the old health centre and of course building homes for them.”

Meantime, he indicated that in addition to the homes in Fond St Jean a river wall and pedestrian crossing will be constructed.

“These are important things because they mean so much to the people, so we are committed to doing this,” he stated.

The old Bagatelle Centre is set to be demolished and replaced with a new facility

