New bridges signify ‘victory over adversity’ (with gallery) – Minister for Public Works

Minister for Public Works, Senator Cassanni Laville, has said the commissioning of three newly constructed bridges along the West Coast Highway is a celebration of victory over adversity. The bridges are located at Batalie, Macoucherie and Point Ronde.
He was speaking during a ceremony held earlier this week.
According to Laville, several areas along the west coast were damaged following Tropical Storm Erika in August 2015.
“The pride of the People’s Republic of China is attached to every gift and every intervention in Dominica,” he said. “It is a celebration of our victory over adversity.”
Laville continued, “This day signifies cooperation between two governments, it is the hallmark of the steady leadership that we have been fortunate to have under the steady hand of the Honourable Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, which signifies his commitment and our commitment to you.”
He said as a nation, the country is not free from challenges, adding, “We are not removed from difficulties by any means.”
“But this day shows that our government is resolute,” Laville stated. “It’s resolute in getting things done in the face of adversity.”
Its amazing how we are quick to jump on the band wagon of the USA propaganda and by extension the West. No country has ever given generous help like the Chinese people, But the west stigmatized China as the bad guys. The have kept Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean in a cycle of persistent poverty. The worst part is that they were assisted by local citizens agents. In Dominica for example: limes were taken from us and replaced with citrus acid, vanilla was replaced with essence, cocoa, coffee and sugar was taken from us. Our most successful crop bananas was taken. Remember when bauxite and bananas was taken from Jamaica, blue mountain coffee. Now they want the ganga. It is now a big venture in the USA. Who controls the oil of Trinidad. There is enough wealth coming from the oil fields to make the whole Caribbean a wealthy place.
They want the financial center of Hong Kong, China, and Venezuelan oil.
Remember Iraq weapons of mass destruction.
China is not bad !
Much appreciated. But with all the talk about climate resistance and sustainability, i noticed that the drainage underneath the bridge were constructed using PVC (Plastic) Help me understand why not cast Iron? As you know, one heavy rain and this PVC will be broken by the rocks causing more pollution of hard plastic in our oceans.
I might add that the bridge has mind-stream piers without the provision of cut-waters to deflect debris and that the up-stream and down-stream piers are separated structures, rather than being built as one for strength.
Two omissions that make the bridge all the more vulnerable at times of heavy flood water.
Should read “mid-stream”.
DNO, I was paraphrasing. The Chinese ambassador, in his remarks, clearly INSINUATED that Dominicans were lazy and worthless. He said they don’t have the skills to build like the Chinese and they are not willing or capable of working the long hours that the Chinese workers do. I’m not quoting him verbatim.
Imagine this, the Chinese and other foreigner come to Dominica and dis (disparage) the citizens here and the people accept it; the media ignore it; and the incumbent regime agrees with it by their loud silence.
Island of sheep!
Bwoy Dominica people never happy, never say thank you, never grateful, always have a contention. Tell me, how many people work in Dominica today? How much Tax allu pay? Yet allu want New Roads, Bridges, Hospitals, Schools, Airport, Broadband, Mobile Signal, Cruise Port, Everything. And who’s paying for it? If it’s not China, then it’s someone else. So who is the someone else, and you think they have not done the same and acted in the same way? You think if even every citizen work you can still pay enough Tax to pay for all what you want in Dominica? Nothing China is doing is new or any different to what the US, UK and all the western nations have done. But some of you are so brainwashed into West is the Best mindset, you can’t see it.
It’s amazing how you are quick to jump on the band wagon of the Skerrit propaganda machine. Stop talking BS!
It’s amazing how you are quick to jump on the band wagon of the Skerrit propaganda machine. Stop talking BS! Why don’t all you emigrate to China? I guess you haven’t got the stomach for that! Hypocrite!
Yes this is a nice and beautiful piece of work. But we must remember the words of Felix Henderson.
“Give Jack his Jacket, and give Jacqueline her lips stick.”
China is the most hated nation of the world, and the help you are giving, if it’s really a help,is inadequate to wash away what you have done.
I don’t expect P.M.Skerrit and the likes to say.
“Yes,we appreciate the help, but you have done us a great injustice.”
We must never forget,this virus started in Wuhan,China.And for a whole month or more they kept it a secret from the outside world.You see to it that no one from Wuhan leave their area and travel to any part in China.At the same time let them travel all over the world spreading this Coronavirus, and by so doing put all nations of the world on their knees.
Do you know the number of deaths?
Again nice bridge, but if you are fighting for world power. That’s not the way to get there.
Daniel 4:32…until you know that the Most High rules in the kingdom of men…
…”that is the reason he will continue to receive those blessed help.” What blessed help you talking about? When last you read this passage:
What sorrow awaits those who look to Egypt for help, trusting their horses, chariots, and charioteers and depending on the strength of human armies instead of looking to the LORD, the Holy One of Israel Isaiah 31:1. How could his his help be blessed and so much pain and sorrow, year after year under Skerrit? Doesn’t that contradict pro. 10:22? You are so spiritually blind that you can’t even differenciate wrong from right.
“The blessing of the LORD makes rich, and he adds no sorrow with it” pro 10:22
You shut up you Evilzabeth. The evils you are supporting sure don’t represent the views and teachings of the God you keep talking about. The God of heaven and Earth condemns stealing, condemns lying, condemns all ungodliness and supports accountability as seen in the story of Ananaias and Sapphire in Acts 5. You Evilzabeth support Skerrit in all his evils and you talking God? Is God evil now?
Disgusting message in in this fake article which makes no sense to me but only represents Fake Skerrit, his incompetent Labour government and the failure of this failed incompetent Fake Skerrit who has failed to this day has not done anything meaningful be in obvious Socioeconomic development that our farmers our suffering people who unable to gain a Decent job and salary to take care of their children while this inept Labour government and its failed incompetent Questionable Skerrit has ruined our hard e dedicated people to begging and qué up at the abusive, Red Clinic disrespectful corrupted PM office on the 5th floor to receive hard cash and then shout this adversity that “We love our (failed) Inompetent Skerrit. This Odd Minister has reduced our people to begging, killed our economy our agriculture and has the audacity to created this abusive personal Bobolistic Red Clinic just to gain fame and loyalty on the backs of our ailing Dominica and our poor people. Skerrit, get lost.
Anyway papa while we are pleased for the bridges, it seems Dominica has been sold to China. It hurts bad. Our own Engineers are kicked in the gut but one day soon one day.
The oldest bridge built in Dominica100 plus years ago, the Macoucherie bridge, was built by whom? Dominican workers did that wonderful bridge, which has outlasted storms after severe storms. They accomplished those tests, with shovels and
pickaxes, but with intelligence and resilience. Today construction workers and citizens of this dear land have been displaced by the Chinese, with the OK of black men and women in authority in DA. Never miss the water till the well runs dry.
After china build Dominica for that lazy skerrit and the labour party they will take over the country,them you all will understand nothing is free.What you all think is gift have a price by them it will be to late.
Since it’s a Chinese honoring speech those fools should just say the three bridges signify victory over Dominica
@ Shaka zulu
You stated in your comments that Minister Laville is an intelligent guy. I vociferously disagree with you. Don’t conflate education and intelligence. The Minister is educated but not intelligent. No intelligent person makes such a ludicrous statement. The mentality of these political prostitutes. They say the most ridiculous and outrageous things to appease and impress their benefactors.
The colonizers are coming again. Dominica is the newest Chinese colony. What Dominicans should know that whenever the Chinese come bearing gifts, there are strings attached. Has the growing Chinese population in Dominica ever even attempted to interact or integrate with the regular population? Do they patronize the locally owned businesses? How many bona fide Dominicans are employed on their projects?
Closely examine the utterance of this witless neophyte, in Skerrit’s pot-belly maladministration, Minister Laville. His misguided statement shows praise of worship to the world’s worst dictatorial junta. Mendicancy will be Skerrit’s lasting legacy.
Lots of us has memory pollet….lets ot 4get a US state like Puerto Rico still far from recovering from hurricane maria, they swimming in money,not like us….now it seems ppl wearing their mask in their eyes..
Pure crap you talking! We talking about a Skerrit who is sleeping on passport money and instead of using it to help Dominica move forward he has a foreigner running things with country money and they use what they want to buy our elections, pay foreign artists and so forth. While it took us 5yrs to replace three bridges that were destroyed, Skerrit was able to demolish a bridge in Roseau that and then build his own mansion you know. So your comparison with PR that has to depend on Trump for money makes no damn sense
Thank you to PRC for the assistance and continued support.
5 longgggg years for those bridges dat government is really a waste of time
So it took us 5 years to replace 3 bridges and the public works minister credits that to “The pride of the People’s Republic of China is attached to every gift and every intervention in Dominica,” he said. “It is a celebration of our victory over adversity.” Boy where we heading as a nation with these young people that should be concerned about the present and future state of Dominica nou. Since Maria destroyed those bridges do you know the things Skerrit has accomplished for himself? First. He took care Ross University from us just to ensure we have no American presence that would force the US to defend their citizens when China do what they have to do as part of the secret MOU 2. Skerrit was able to build a mansion in Morne Daniel that we have to pay $32k a month for his rent 3. Skerrit is yet to tell us what happened to our $1.2 billion dollars that disappeared under his watch. 4. We went through a so called election where millions of dollars were used to buy votes . All you sick
That’s what they call in England a ‘Punch and Judy Show’. The audience a who is who of the cabal and other DLP operatives. True patriots, the lot!
The God of Heaven and Earth who is the Great Spiritual Being in Light always chooses a physical temple to do His work of Life on behalf of His people. And this is great work that we witnessing being done in Dominica–the works which we could not do on our own.
I am glad that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit knows who is behind the many help that he has received on behalf of our Nation; he knows who needs the thanks and gratitude, that is the reason he will continue to receive those blessed help.
To the few of you below, and those above, with your negative response, notice that the headline of this news article says: “New bridges signify ‘victory over adversity” and you are part of those adversities, with your negative critics.
But the enemy (the one behind those adversities) cannot have victory against what God has planned and eventually He will bring them to some tragic destruction.
Now, thank you for the negative thumbs rating
Eliza’beth’ stop writing this ‘Beff’ long outdated hypothetical BS nonsensical thoughts of yours.
Skerrit will always be this fake irresponsible immature Odd Minister. Our country is in ruins, Skerrit has failed us and reduced our people to begging and pleading for votes.
There is no development taking place in our Dominica and you sit there in your thoughts of as slumber and fake news attempting to make fame of this Failed Off Minister of yours. Skerrit is not Prime Minister material,he is too immature and knows nothing of Socioeconomic development that we are all suffering in our Nature Isle.
Our people please wake and let’s get rid of this fake, failed incompetent Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government. They have been and our outdated in their concept of what development is all about. It’s time this inmature, corrupted Labour government out of our government.We welcome our Trusted, decent UWP committed Great Leader The Hon opposition Linton.
Skerrit go to…
Elizabeth I agree with you. If I may add God is not a negative being and he blesses those who need help through others. He uses all kinds of agents to do his good work. Remember Moses and St Paul. Remember Emperor Constantine of Rome to name a few.
Opposition forces have the homogenic attributes of extreme negative criticism on every development programme that will help Dominica. This goes back to the Leblanc days re the Roseau Market and the national bank, Patrick John and the deep water habour and the Canefield airport. They even stopped a stadium being built by the French govt.
Opposition forces are on the western negative band wagon of propaganda. These western powers want the assets of other countries. They control the diamonds of Africa, the oil of Trinidad. They now want the financial center of Hong Kong and the oil fields of Venezuela.
The worst part is some are hooked to be local enemy agents to downgrade both Dominica and China. Wonder what rewards are received.
Come on Cassani, you bewitched or something. Get your head out of that person rectum you calling Dr. Of course we are happy for any help we can get but do you have to grovel and sell your soul for that? Get your feet back on the ground my son.
China should just go ahead and annex Dominica and be done with it that way the international airport can be constructed in no time. If China builds an international airport with a long runway capable of handling large jets they will most likely be also using it for military use as well. They are not spending millions in Dominica just because they feel generous they have plans in case there is a world conflict they will want a military base in the Caribbean islands.
Minister Cassanni Laville’s comments, heaping praise of worship on the communist Chinese government, is insanely pathetic and regrettable. No wonder these Chinese officials are quite comfortable in insinuating that bona fide Dominicans are lazy and think our people are worthless.
Bridges and roads are significant but not as important as the dignity of our people. Also, the Chinese bring 99% of their own people directly from China, thousands of moles away to work on these projects in Dominica like the bridges, roads, health centers and hospitals while local workers are denied these job opportunities. Should this be allowed to happen? Absolutely not, but Skerrit and his Cabinet of asinine lapdogs are satisfied with this ridiculous arrangement.
Is Sheep Island a befitting name for Dominica? Looks so❗
ADMIN: You are free to have your own view, but we also need to be clear to avoid false attribution; the Chinese ambassador never used the word lazy or described the people as worthless.
Link to audio of Chinese Ambassador: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/WhatsApp-Audio-2020-07-17-at-2.06.17-PM-region-4.mp3
So dno, why not delete those lies. When you print lies even if they are readers comments you are aiding and abetting evil doers.
Plus you are insulting a friendly country and putting Dominica’s diplomatic relations at risk.
ADMIN: We attempted to clarify the issue and bring the truth to light.
We don’t necessarily agree with his interpretation but he has a right to express it under our constitution.
In a similar way it is that constitution that protects your right to freely express your own view that these are lies and actions of evil doers.
That is a good policy based on your constitution, but I find your practice does not comply with your constitution on several occasions. And judging by the complaints of some postings you do not always practice ethical journalism. I know you can do better. Maybe you are not fully aware that you have a duty to yourself and the public to be unbias and credible without hidden motives. Maybe you are not aware that you are a source for honest information and data about Dominica that can be historical. May your revenue does not depend on advertisers who want reliable outlets. If a venture does not improve/expand in the right direction it becomes obsolete. PEACE !
Quoted from Minister for Public Works, Senator Cassanni Laville, “The pride of the People’s Republic of China is attached to every gift and every intervention in Dominica,” he said. “It is a celebration of our victory over adversity.”
So where is the PRIDE OF THE PEOPLE OF DOMINICA? Plus one DOES NOT REPAY A GIFT. societies integrate through the interaction of the members of the different societies. the only interaction between Dominica and China is the unilateral selling of goods and the provision of educational facilities. This is KLEPTOCRACY!
“The pride of the People’s Republic of China is attached to every gift and every intervention in Dominica,” China gives no gifts. Anyway, i like te all girls choir lol good to see representation is in full effect lmao.
“The pride of the People’s Republic of China is attached to every gift and every intervention in Dominica,” he said. “It is a celebration of our victory over adversity.”
You can’t be serious.
Our victory? Fella that bridge has been in a deploreable state for 5 years. Failure. If not for China nothing will happen? we cannot do anything for ourselves by ourselves? Marigot you was waiting on Mexico. Airport China again.
“The pride of the People’s Republic of China is attached to every gift and every intervention in Dominica,”
The pride of the People’s Republic of China is all well and good. But are we in danger of losing what was in earlier times, the pride of Dominicans.
Sorry to say it Roger but the pride of Dominica seems to have gone the way of the virginity of a prostitute. Everything here has its price and is for sale it would appear. Yes, some make plenty money and yet their taste lremain vulgar.
The pride of Dominicans is gone! Skerrit bought their pride and paid via the red clinic and allocation of free houses. Every five years when he is in a particular vulnerable position, he buys their votes and pays with envelopes full of cash. The ones that reside overseas do get a free holiday at home courtesy of the DLP. Of course, that’s all peanuts compared to the selected few who call themselves Ministers, Senators, passport agents etc., they get very big cheques and sometimes a free Villa! The only people on Election Day that are not paid a cent are all the dead that mysteriously appear on the voters register.
The pride of the People’s Republic of China is attached to every gift and every intervention in Dominica,” he said. “It is a celebration of our victory over adversity.”
What should the pride of the people of Dominica be in? China is Dominica sugar daddy? Why don’t you guys send your daughters and sons out get a rich man give them money take them on yaught trip and tell them they dont have to work.
Dude you are doing nothing but aiding and abetting in the destruction of Dominica. You are an intelligent guy so get out before it is too late.
It is good to have these new bridges, congratulations to the minister and government on getting this done.
I would like people to take a look at all the pictures and observe any oddities there. There is something very interesting, a very interesting story being told by the pictures. Look and learn!
On the plaque why is the Chinese flag to the left of the Dominican flag? are they trying to tell the people of Dominica something, Chinese annexation of Dominica maybe.
All I can say is that after completion 2 years ago and hundreds of hours re-polishing the concrete monthly, it’s about time. The work was done, I guess government wanted to dawdle and wait for some ill defined moment to claim completion.
How long is the Layou bridge going to take at this rate?
And while you’re trying to crow, fix the d*MN road to Rosalie. How many thousands of people travel that route to Emerald Pool from the slave ships daily, it has to be the worst stretch on the island.
Open for business means just that, not isolated pockets.
Thank you to the Chinese teams who completed them in good time. Keep up the hard work.
They want the biggest clap for 2 little bridges that went down 5 years ago. I want to see how long it going to take to fix layou! Maybe next election will come and go by then.
And to the fools who dislike my previous comment. Stay sucking salt and waiting for hand outs. Is so they put all you. No class or dignity.
“The pride of the People’s Republic of China is attached to every gift and every intervention in Dominica,” China gives no gifts. Anyway, i like te all girls choir lol good to see representation is in full effect lmao
The Skerrit regime says: it’s a celebration of our victory over adversity. I say: it’s yet another victory for the Chinese to gain total control of Dominica. The final nail in that coffin is going to be the new airport!!
I don’t get this. This minister didn’t contest the election and I attended most of DLP campaign rallies and never saw him on a DLP platform and yet, PM made him a minister and Ed Regist that contested and won and was chairman of most of the meetings and yet PM didn’t give him a ministry? Make it worse he is from the biggest DLP potato garden, Grandbay and Grandbay people took that sitting? I thought is Portsmouth people alone that were bewitched but seems like the entire country is under the spell man? Like when Adam sinned and plunged the entire world into sin. I still Red but that one is too in your face we pal
5 longgggg years for those bridges dat government is really a waste of time
You dont have to contest the election to be a minister every party since Leblanc. you also had in the DUPP minister that did not contest the election.so this is nothing new.
The man is not Red. He and his blue people have zero idea of Dominica’s history or the operation of government within the Westminster system.
Even before the introduction of the cabinet system we had the Legislative council with the element of nominated member. A nominated member has all the privileges of an elected one.
Opposition forces are constantly displaying their ignorance.
Let us remember that our first lady P M Miss Charles began as a nominated member. Think before you talk/write.