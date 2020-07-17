New bridges signify ‘victory over adversity’ (with gallery) – Minister for Public Works

Minister for Public Works, Senator Cassanni Laville, has said the commissioning of three newly constructed bridges along the West Coast Highway is a celebration of victory over adversity. The bridges are located at Batalie, Macoucherie and Point Ronde.

He was speaking during a ceremony held earlier this week.

According to Laville, several areas along the west coast were damaged following Tropical Storm Erika in August 2015.

“The pride of the People’s Republic of China is attached to every gift and every intervention in Dominica,” he said. “It is a celebration of our victory over adversity.”

Laville continued, “This day signifies cooperation between two governments, it is the hallmark of the steady leadership that we have been fortunate to have under the steady hand of the Honourable Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, which signifies his commitment and our commitment to you.”

He said as a nation, the country is not free from challenges, adding, “We are not removed from difficulties by any means.”

“But this day shows that our government is resolute,” Laville stated. “It’s resolute in getting things done in the face of adversity.”