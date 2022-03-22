New club, WaiTuFit360, aims to empower ‘mind, body and soul’ of women – President, Kimara Matthew (with photos)

A club with the aim of providing support for women to ascend in every aspect of wellness has been introduced in Dominica.

The club, dubbed Waitufit360, was launched at the Botanic Gardens over the weekend and its mission is to encourage people all over the world to love and appreciate themselves while embracing the concept of living their best lives through dance therapy.

“Our vision is to create balance for the empowerment of mind, body and soul,” One of the founding members and President of WaiTuFit360, Kimara Matthew said while delivering remarks at the ceremony.

According to her, WaiTuFit has become the home for women to distress and to re-energize their mind, body and soul especially during the Pandemic.

She said the club’s platform is designed to create a network of strength for each and every member, bearing in mind their individual goals.

“Some call it an escape while others see WaiTuFit as a home away from home,” Matthew stated. “We offer a family oriented environment aimed at helping each member create the balance needed in their everyday life.”

Matthew listed some of the activities which include dance workouts, aerobics, hikes, challenges, sports day events, dance tours and women retreats.

Meantime, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Waitufit360, Natasha Yeeloy-Labad, said for the club, this is a milestone.

“We want so much to have a balanced life, but we realize that we have so many things that we cope with as mothers, as wives, as sisters, as daughters, as citizens of this good land, Dominica,” she remarked.

Yeeloy-Labad added, “And so, by creating this platform we invite not only women, but men to achieve a healthier lifestyle, specifically during the Pandemic, during the lockdowns we experienced that trapped feeling, wanting to get out and to do something different and so, WaiTuFit360 was born.”

People who are interested in joining the club are asked to call (767) 315-7171 or visit the club’s Facebook Page, WaiTuFit360 to register.