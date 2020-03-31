New dates for Olympic Games confirmed

The new date for the Olympic Games have been confirmed and will be held on July 23rd to August 8th, 2021.

The name “Tokyo 2020” will be maintained for symbolic purposes.

The games were cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

President of the Dominica Olympic Committee, Billy Doctrove, said the Paralympics Games will also be moved.

“The Paralympics Games will also be moved to August 24th to September 5th next year and the World Athletic Championship which is scheduled in Oregon, USA, will be moved to 2022,” he said.

Doctrove noted that all athletes who are already qualified will keep their status and all qualification events will remain suspended until further notice.

The International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, has said that he sees the rescheduling of the games as a light to the end of a very dark tunnel which can unite the world and can also be a symbol of hope and human resilience and celebration of victory over COVID-19.