New election poll results to be released on Monday

Dominica News Online - Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at 7:25 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

CAPA polls are designed by political scientist, Alex Bruno (right)

Caribbean Agency for Political Advancement (CAPA) will release findings of its recent scientific opinion poll conducted in Dominica on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Ball Room of the Prevo Cinemall from 10:00am.

The survey, which was conducted between May 26 and  June 11, sought to determine the electability of political party candidates ahead of the 2019/2020 Dominica general elections. The possible impact of heavy campaign spending on electors and the peoples’ views on the tenure of the incumbent majority party in the government of Dominica was also measured.

CAPA, in a press release, has invited interested parties to the Monday June 17 event to discuss the findings. CAPA says a special invitation is extended to the Dominica Press Corps to attend this event.

According to the release, plans for future CAPA initiatives will also be discussed.

This is CAPA’s third national electoral survey since 2015. We expect the event to begin on time, at 10:00 am, and will last for an hour.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.