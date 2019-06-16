New election poll results to be released on Monday

Caribbean Agency for Political Advancement (CAPA) will release findings of its recent scientific opinion poll conducted in Dominica on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Ball Room of the Prevo Cinemall from 10:00am.

The survey, which was conducted between May 26 and June 11, sought to determine the electability of political party candidates ahead of the 2019/2020 Dominica general elections. The possible impact of heavy campaign spending on electors and the peoples’ views on the tenure of the incumbent majority party in the government of Dominica was also measured.

CAPA, in a press release, has invited interested parties to the Monday June 17 event to discuss the findings. CAPA says a special invitation is extended to the Dominica Press Corps to attend this event.

According to the release, plans for future CAPA initiatives will also be discussed.

This is CAPA’s third national electoral survey since 2015. We expect the event to begin on time, at 10:00 am, and will last for an hour.