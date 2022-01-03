New ferry terminal in Roseau, other major tourism developments planned for 2022

The start of construction on a new ferry terminal in Roseau and other major developments in the tourism sector are among government’s plans for the year 2022.

It was revealed during a conversation with Denise Charles, Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Annou Pale programme, that the new terminal is to allow for the birthing of bigger ships and to keep up with the worldwide advances made in the cruise industry.

On the show on Sunday night, Charles highlighted the importance of the industry to Dominica cruise int industry for Dominica as many livelihoods are dependent on cruise tourism stating that in the Dominica Labor Party (DLP) Dynamic Dominica Manifesto a commitment was made to the people of Dominica to renovate its cruise and cargo ports.

She noted that thus far, the resumption of the cruise visits has gone very well since July of 2021.

“We are currently reviewing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a particular developer and exploring our options so we can definitely deliver on that promise to the people of Dominica. Also included in that plan is to build a new ferry terminal in Roseau which will include shops to feature locally produced products,” Charles added.

The tourism minister stated that decisions are going well on the expansion of cruise ports and plans are being made to expand the pier in Roseau and different financing models for the expansion of the cruise port at Woodbridge bay are being looked at.

She believes these are key infrastructural projects for tourism and trade.

Charles further reported that the commencement of American Airlines flights into Dominica has already made a significant impact on airlift to Dominica by bringing in more passengers. Daily flights are set to begin this year.

“For example, in the month of December we welcomed a total of 2500 passengers At Douglas Charles airport of that number about 500 passengers, 20% of visitor arrivals Dominica in the month of December was on American Airlines direct service so additional the 500 passengers who came to Dominica may not have been able to come to the destination because of our limited seat capacity but because of this new service by American Airlines, [persons] could come to spend Christmas in Dominica,” she explained.

According to Charles, seat capacity increased by 532 in December. By January 1, 2022, it had increased to about 2800 and from April 2022, it will increase to 23,636.

“On December, 18 we received, 259 visitors to Dominica and so because of the direct service to Dominica we will see much more visitors on island so stakeholders are elected…and certainly more employment has been created especially in the accommodation sector,” the minister stated.

Charles said the commencement in 2022 of daily flights, not withstanding, work to increase air access to Dominica will continue.

“I think that the real crowning on the cake will be the construction of our International Airport which will allow us to receive flights from London, Dubai, China and really solve all our air access issues. We have to continue to push and promote the destination as the best place to visit in the bringing more influencers and promoting our destination for romance, aqua and Health and Wellness.”

The minister encouraged entrepreneurs, small business owners and anyone in the private sector to take advantage of these opportunities that these advances have created.

She added that the hotel sector currently holds of 652 rooms and with the commencement of building different resorts and projects on island it will increase to a 1100 room capacity.