New hard courts one of the most significant sports investments since national stadium – Roseau MP

Parliamentary representative of the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit has described three fully-equipped multipurpose hard courts at the Windsor Park as one of the most significant investments in sports infrastructure which the government has undertaken since the construction of the national stadium.
She made made the statement on Sunday during the commissioning at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, of the hardcourts which were built over the last few months.
The courts will facilitate the games of netball, basketball, volleyball and tennis and will also be used for other cultural and entertainment events.
Poponne-Skerrit said that in spite of all the challenges that Dominica faces, the government has invested heavily in the country’s sports sector and continues to show its commitment to the youth. She said she is confident that these courts will help ignite a sporting revolution, not just within the city but throughout the whole country.
“We have big plans for sports in the city, in particular. We are actively planning for the reintroduction of tennis to the city. Many of our young people have never been exposed to playing tennis and you never know hidden talent may exist among us,” the Roseau MP stated. “The intention is to collaborate with the surrounding schools to offer free lessons. It is also my intention to include boxing and squash to this sporting facility in the very near future.”
The official opening of the first National Netball Tournament to be held after many years also took place at Sunday’s ceremony at Windsor Park stadium and Poponne-Skerrit in her remarks, assured the Dominica Netball Association that the Ministry responsible for sports would assist by providing coaching and exposure to the sport at a school, community and national level.
She said, “Today, we a rightly focusing on netball which historically has been the prime women sport in Dominica. In recent years, because of various reasons, the sport has fallen somewhat behind… but we are confident that the building of these courts, with the start of the national netball tournament and with the encouragement and support, we will see revitalization in netball in particular, and sports in general,”
Poponne-Skerrit also noted that the government has been collaborating with the basketball association, particularly the ‘3×3 Basketball’.
The 3X3 Basketball finals is carded for next weekend at the new hard court. It is a three-day event.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the government plans to invest in a similar infrastructure in the town of Portsmouth.
“My colleague from Portsmouth has to have something similar and we are committed to investing in something similar to have events decentralized and continue to improve our sporting opportunities,” Skerrit revealed.
He said although Dominica is currently facing hardship, especially during this pandemic period, the government continues its contribution to young persons.
“When you look at the investment we are making in many communities in the global pandemic, I am not aware of any country in the world that is now spending money on sports because for many countries, when you are faced with a financial challenge, you start cutting and sports is something that most governments will cut… and so the appreciation of these courts should be even more profound,” the prime minister remarked.
He encouraged the general public to make sufficient use of these sporting facilities, not only for sports but also as a place to exercise to remain healthy.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
22 Comments
BOBOL you are suffering because of your Laziness.You,IBO,Views and Francisco -ODDS encourage the youth to get DRUNK smoke MARIJUANA take COKE and break the law.The people of St.Joseph who excelled in sports did not wait for Government to do things for them,they did it themselves.TRAITOR.
The people of St. Joe used Kelver Darroux. I know better. Still politically motivated. Danny Lugay tried to do it without any political funding, but guess what, the government wanted to stop his project so that they could half-ass it themselves. Lindo part turned out to be a mess. Thanks to the government
Gucci, you will never be the Queen of Dominica. A new model is already waiting in the blocks and she no doubt will claim this title. You have been fooled like all the other Dominicans.
20 years and this government only sees it fit to reinstate the courts after 20years and this is something which should be celebrated we are lost as a people
In Rome, the emperors would distract the people from economic and social hardships with festivals and games.
The people of the Republic of Portsmouth must hold the Government accountable. It is right here…. “Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the government plans to invest in a similar infrastructure in the town of Portsmouth.”
“My colleague from Portsmouth has to have something similar and we are committed to investing in something similar to have events decentralized and continue to improve our sporting opportunities,” Skerrit revealed.
We must put the pressure on….What, When, Where? Let’s get this done ASAP. It will be a great investment for the life and health of the community…Mental, Physical, Psychological, Spiritual and Social.
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
What we dont realize is that this needs to be available in most major communities. This sort of facility is nothing to provide to the people because we know that the DLP is famous for wasting and handing out bundles and bundles of cash with no real economic impact. St Joseph needs one, Grandbay needs one, Marigot needs one Castle Bruce and Laplaine as well. This should have been the standard for our playing facilities all over the island at least decades ago if we truly care about sports. Ministry of sports and education has failed the youth time and time again in this regard. Next door in Martinique and Guadeloupe these kinds of facilities come a dime a dozen. We ace t likwe are so brokes when its time to do good with the money. We know there is money available. come to the people the village councils and start to develop your communities properly.
All I can say is, REALLY? Dominicans are suffering, all projects, jobs, and infrastructure investments are going to foreigners, and the economy is in a shambles, and they are out there trying to fool and blind the people with these cosmetic bandages. Build a hard court, rebuild the Kubuli factory. Invest in sports, yes, but also invest in infrastructure that will give our people work. When all is said and done, we can’t eat tennis balls or basketballs, but we can see the borbol!
They built 3 multipurpose hard courts and the propaganda is such like they build a new Nou Camp Stadium.
Just listen to this waffle: Poponne-Skerrit said that in spite of all the challenges that Dominica faces, the government has invested heavily in the country’s sports sector and continues to show its commitment to the youth. She said she is confident that these courts will help ignite a sporting revolution, not just within the city but throughout the whole country.
We have invested HEAVILY… and will ignite a sporting revolution!! Sporting revolution… these people are so full of it!
I believe that modern and well equipped sporting facilities redound to the benefit of the thousands of young people to develop and hone their skills and God-given talents. This sporting facility is a step in the right direction.
However, Dominica is light years behind her neighbors in terms of sporting facilities. The country CANNOT host any test matches nor CPL cricket matches. CANNOT host any regional nor sub-regional athletic meets. Night cricket and football matches are just a dream in Dominica. All because the facilities to accommodate these are non-existent.
When compared to the positive happenings in all the other independent jurisdictions in the Eastern Caribbean ,,Dominica a ‘Stone Age’ country and that’s putting it politely.
To Admin: I noticed you guys are behind in your news converge. The above event happened 2 days ago. The national Football team game against Barbados was played 2 days ago.
Why haven’t you guys reported on the Official contract singing of the International Airport, such an important historical event. The UWP held event in Roseau was reported, within a couple of hours. Why is there a difference in time reporting these 2 events. I am not in any way suggesting your medium of engaging in Partisan Politics. Yes, I know you have publicly stated on many occasions your policy regarding such matter to your readers. I’m looking forward to you addressing my concern
as it regards to my comment. As reference, this comment was written and posted Thursday, June 10 – time 11:15 am
ADMIN: Fair observation, there is an upcoming story.
Admin: Thanks guys, your response was appreciated, kudos to you. You have honored your statement Independent, Immediate. Trusted.
Gary you are politically motivated
Big speech without any substance at all. Believe me Madame, you don’t have what it takes. By the way how is the new Jeep…?
The statement of this super dunce and slow witted so called parl rep of Roseau Central, is enough to tell all Dominicans, the extent to which the corrupt DLP has abandoned sports in this country. Since 2004, its like Dominica has had no sports minister.
Those basic sports infrastructure are littered in all parishes of the other smaller islands, but dumb Melissa sees it as heaven on earth in Dominica..That’s an insult to all citizens of the country! You all are DARN WICKED, because you all are seeing the kind of investment that is put into sports in the other islands, yet, you all devils want me to praise mediocrity????
WHATAN INSULT!!!!
Go talk your arrant foolishness to
Kid on the Block
Gary
Man bites dog
Lizforsatan
Realist aka Expat
Lin Clown
Anon
%, you called Mrs. Melissa Poponne Skerrit a super dunce. I vehemently disagree with you. That’s putting it much too lightly.
Only in Dominica ,in this day and age, a person without any form of academic achievement could become a parl rep. This lady has no employable skills. She cannot even procure employment as a cashier in a modern supermarket. Her husband fully recognizes her intellectual ineptitude social he did not assign any portfolio to her. She is a Minister without portfolio useless but bleeding the treasury every month end.
The Skerrits combined, their rented palace, their two monthly salaries, security for both the parents and their two children, easily cost the country approximately $100 000 monthly.
This happens while thousands of children go to bed each night with growling stomachs. Many families can only eat one meal per day. ONLY IN DOMINICA!
Only in Dominica ,in this day and age, a person without any form of academic achievement could become a parl rep. @Ibo France
But what is this aim I reading here? Is there something that I do not about Lennox Linton, whom I understand is a high-school drop-out? And yet he is the Leader of the Opposition at Parliament. What is his “academic achievement” for holding the post? You guys are really crazy!
And by the way Ibo France, Grammarly has underlined in red, your “Dominica ,in” and they don’t understand what you mean by “parl rep”.
They want to correct those errors but I won’t correct them for you. I wonder how often do you write so crappy because I don’t read your broken-record comments.
I am just pointing out that this is a simple statement with 2.5 lines in which you are criticizing the education of someone else, but you have two errors in it. I bet you that Lady Melissa would do much, much better than in a full paragraph.
The wrong priority. Education is what’s needed.
Great Job MP. I wish lazy Ian would push for one in Benjamins Park Portsmouth.
Why only in portsmouth? Why not St. Joseph, Grandbay, Laplaine, Marigot also? These people dont need one either? why not work with domlec to have night time access as their contribution as a good corporate citizen? If we knew better we would demand better
Melissa was born and raised in Goodwill. she should put a little work into the Lindo park.
They does say whatever they want. Whats crazy is this could have been done ages ago. they sit and watch and wait. these people keep conning you foolish dominicans. This investment is crumbs. Much needed, but actual crumbs they they could have thrown to you chicken heads almost a decade ago.
“When you look at the investment we are making in many communities in the global pandemic, I am not aware of any country in the world that is now spending money on sports because for many countries, when you are faced with a financial challenge, you start cutting and sports is something that most governments will cut… and so the appreciation of these courts should be even more profound,” the prime minister remarked.” The Prime Minister doesnt know much in actuality.
Most nations HAVE ALREADY SIGNIFICANTLY INVESTED IN SPORTS AGES AGO SO THERE IS NO NEED TO. PLUS THIS DEVELOPMENT IS MINISCULE. Most high schools around the world have better amenities.