New judge assigned to hear Dominica election petition matter

Resident high court judge in St. Kitts and Nevis, Professor Eddy Ventose, has been assigned to hear the 2019 election petition matters filed by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP).

This, after resident judge, Bernie Stephenson, recused herself from the matter and attorney general Levi Peter wrote to the Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court asking that Dominica – born Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts, who is the resident judge in Dominica, not be assigned to do the matter.

The UWP is seeking to have the court overturn the results in St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South and Wesley constituencies.

The court had initially set June 18 and 19, 2020 to do “housekeeping” and hear from the lawyers in the matter.

On Thursday, all parties met via Zoom before Justice Eddy Ventose who, after listening to all the parties, gave directions to have the matter proceed.

The court also granted leave to Steven Isidore, the lawyer for DBS radio, to file submissions asking the court to “strike out” the claim against DBS radio. A date was also set for the petitioners to respond to that claim.

The matter was adjourned to July 7, 2020, when the court is expected to hear arguments from the respondents who are asking that the petitioners’ claims be struck out.