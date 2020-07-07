New judge promises to deal with election petitions matter ‘expeditiously’

Guyanese born, Grenada based, resident Judge Raulston Glasgow, is the new judge assigned to hear the election petitions filed by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) after the December 2019 general elections.

The matter came up for hearing today (July 7).

St. Kitts based high court judge, Eddy Ventose, was assigned the matter after Justice Bernie Stephenson recused herself and attorney general Levi Peter wrote to the Chief justice asking that resident judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts not be assigned to hear the matter since she had worked for a long time in the public service of Dominica before becoming a judge.

Anthony Astaphan SC, the lead counsel in the matter for the respondents, filed documents asking the court to “strike out” the claim.

Justice Glasgow told the court that he was only assigned to the case two days ago and had done a lot of reading on the matter.

He was disappointed that since December, the matter has not been heard and gave his commitment to dealing with it “expeditiously”

The judge told the court that given the volumes of documents filed, he would love to have the petitioners and the respondents file a “summary of what their case is”.

He said that would greatly help the court in moving the process forward.

Although he was minded to begin hearing the application to strike out the claim by the respondents, he gave a 7-10 working days window to both sides to present a summary of their case with the authorities.

Both sides agreed that it was in the best interest of the court and their clients to so do. They undertook to have all the necessary documents filed before the July 21st, 2020 adjournment date.

The UWP is seeking to have the court overturn the results in St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South, and Wesley constituencies.

The UWP is asking the court to find that there were massive irregularities on election day and it is requesting that the results in these constituencies be overturned.

The Dominica Labour party is asking the court to strike out the petitions claiming that they have no merit.