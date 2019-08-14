New Kalinago Council elected

On Monday August 14, 2019 for the second time in a month, the nation’s attention shifted to the Kalinago Territory.

With the tightly contested Kalinago Chief Election race still fresh in the minds of many, the Kalinago People again went to the polls within a 30 day period – this time – to elect a Kalinago Council which newly-elected Chief, Lorenzo Sanford, will lead in the governance of the affairs of the Kalinago Territory for the next five years.

A total of 12 residents from the Indigenous community were nominated on July 25th to contest the Council Election and as expected, only six have emerged as councilors.

The victorious candidates, comprising three (3) men and three (3) women are: Debra Phillip with 231 votes, Janet William – 189, Alexander Burton – 181, Marion Valmond – 175, Gabriel Thomas – 155 and Ralph John – 138.

The rest of the results read: Patrick Hill – 122 votes, Jenner Lucien – 122, Reny Auguiste -92, Hilarion Valmond – 91, Lindo Frederick – 73 and Christabel Auguiste – 58 votes.

Former councillors, Christabel Auguiste, Reny Auguiste, and Patrick Hill, failed in their bid to be re-elected.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Wednesday’s voter turnout was low.

The six (6) councilors will be responsible to assist Chief Sanford in decision making and in the implementation of development plans on behalf of the Kalinago People. Sanford will be installed as Chairman upon the inauguration of the Council.

On the 22nd of July, Lorenzo Sanford won the Kalinago Chief elections with 409 votes, beating his closest contender Anette Thomas Sanford, by only 3 votes in a tense race which attracted a large voter turnout.