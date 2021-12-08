New legislation expected to enhance fiscal responsibility in Dominica’s public finances

Dominicans can expect that going forward, long-term resilience, stability and sustainability will be consistent features of the country’s public finances.

A bill to adopt the Rules-Based Fiscal Responsibility Framework was passed last week during the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Tenth Parliament.

The Fiscal Responsibility Framework aims to foster broad-based, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development through the implementation of sound fiscal policies and the reduction of the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio to a sustainable level. The framework supports Dominica’s commitment to attain a debt to GDP target of 60% by 2035, as part of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

“The Government has expressed the desire to further enhance transparency and accountability in all matters related to the macro-economic and fiscal affairs of the state thereby deepening the involvement of all stakeholders,” Gregory Riviere, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Planning, said in his presentation of the bill to Parliament.

“We are mindful that a strong public financial management system, a comprehensive and credible budget, an internally consistent and coherent, well-structured medium-term, well-structured medium-term fiscal framework and a properly designed rules-based fiscal framework are fundamental to enhancing fiscal discipline and long-term fiscal policy objectives,” he explained.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs & Planning, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit said the Framework would assist Government to build on efforts to adhere to fiscal responsibility with prudence and enterprise.

“We have always maintained that the prudent and responsible management of the state finances in a small economy like Dominica is paramount. We have always said to the people of Dominica that, yes, we are responsive to their needs, but we are also responsible,” the Prime Minister noted.

It was expected that the Rules-Based Responsibility Framework would be promptly published in the Official Gazette following the parliamentary approval.