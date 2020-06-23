New Medical Professionals Bill headed for parliament this year

A new Medical Health Professionals Bill will be brought to the Dominica Parliament before September this year.

“Legislation will go to Parliament and we are giving ourselves a deadline by September this year to 1, bringing a Medical Health Professionals Bill to the Parliament that will manage and govern the affairs of health professionals and how they conduct themselves,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced on his radio show, Anou Palay, on Sunday night.

He said the government will be creating a hospital authority which will have the authority in law and there will be a new structure in the hospital to address issues.

“With this new structure our hope is, the CT Scan should not be down for so long for example; that we have to find a quicker means of setting up these things and addressing the dysfunctional nature of some of this equipment,” the prime minister stated.