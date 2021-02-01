New, modernized primary school for Mahaut

Vice Principal of the Mahaut Government Primary School, Nola Stedman, is confident that a new modern primary school will greatly advance learning at the institution.

Earlier this month, the Government of Dominica bulldozed the structure, which was severely damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria, in 2017, and began construction of the new school, which parliamentary representative, Hon Rayburn Blackmoore, says will be completed before the end of 2021.

In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), Stedman said that upon completion, the school will boast a new Principal’s and Vice Principal’s office, a cafeteria, contemporary washroom facilities on every floor, a staff lounge, a fully equipped auditorium, a computer and library room as well as ventilation in every classroom.

Due to the damage caused to the school, the classes have since been relocated to the Mahaut Community Center, which, according to Stedman, poses several challenges due to the limitation of space.

“The community center also houses the village council and the DDO office for the west, so we have two rooms which were given to us and within those small rooms, we have an upper classroom which shares four classes divided by a chalkboard. So there is no privacy. If someone speaks too loudly, it affects the other classes,” the Vice Principal explained. “In the smaller section, we have the three classes including the principal quarters and a makeshift library. Therefore, as expected, it affects both staff and students negatively.”

Stedman says that despite these challenges, the students continue to perform above average and she is confident that both staff and students will be more productive in what will be “a much more comfortable learning environment.”

“Since the conditions we’ve been operating under aren’t that suitable for the execution of lessons, our teachers would feel a sense of pride having to operate in such a modern and updated facility in comparison to the condition we have been working under, she said. “As to the students, the sense of pride would also trickle down to them as they’ve also had to operate under trying conditions over the past three years.”

Stedman acknowledged that the student population at the school had decreased significantly over the years, and more so following the passage of Hurricane Maria, mostly because of the parents’ discomfort with the relocation. However, she said she is optimistic that the upgraded facility will attract new students from the constituency and surrounding areas and foster a greater relationship with the community.

“If we have to look back at the history of Mahaut, I can distinctly remember the days when persons would gather at the school for various games and shows like calypso and rounders and the community would take part in those activities,” Stedman noted. “So, with having this school modernize with the inclusion of several amenities such as the auditorium and the basketball court, I strongly believe that it will bridge the gap within the community and allow them to see that the school is part of the community and the community is part of the school.”

Stedman thanked everyone who helped to make the new school a reality as well as the staff, students and parents who have all demonstrated a great level of patience over the last three years.