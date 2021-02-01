New, modernized primary school for Mahaut

Vice Principal of the Mahaut Government Primary School, Nola Stedman, is confident that a new modern primary school will greatly advance learning at the institution.
Earlier this month, the Government of Dominica bulldozed the structure, which was severely damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria, in 2017, and began construction of the new school, which parliamentary representative, Hon Rayburn Blackmoore, says will be completed before the end of 2021.
In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), Stedman said that upon completion, the school will boast a new Principal’s and Vice Principal’s office, a cafeteria, contemporary washroom facilities on every floor, a staff lounge, a fully equipped auditorium, a computer and library room as well as ventilation in every classroom.
Due to the damage caused to the school, the classes have since been relocated to the Mahaut Community Center, which, according to Stedman, poses several challenges due to the limitation of space.
“The community center also houses the village council and the DDO office for the west, so we have two rooms which were given to us and within those small rooms, we have an upper classroom which shares four classes divided by a chalkboard. So there is no privacy. If someone speaks too loudly, it affects the other classes,” the Vice Principal explained. “In the smaller section, we have the three classes including the principal quarters and a makeshift library. Therefore, as expected, it affects both staff and students negatively.”
Stedman says that despite these challenges, the students continue to perform above average and she is confident that both staff and students will be more productive in what will be “a much more comfortable learning environment.”
“Since the conditions we’ve been operating under aren’t that suitable for the execution of lessons, our teachers would feel a sense of pride having to operate in such a modern and updated facility in comparison to the condition we have been working under, she said. “As to the students, the sense of pride would also trickle down to them as they’ve also had to operate under trying conditions over the past three years.”
Stedman acknowledged that the student population at the school had decreased significantly over the years, and more so following the passage of Hurricane Maria, mostly because of the parents’ discomfort with the relocation. However, she said she is optimistic that the upgraded facility will attract new students from the constituency and surrounding areas and foster a greater relationship with the community.
“If we have to look back at the history of Mahaut, I can distinctly remember the days when persons would gather at the school for various games and shows like calypso and rounders and the community would take part in those activities,” Stedman noted. “So, with having this school modernize with the inclusion of several amenities such as the auditorium and the basketball court, I strongly believe that it will bridge the gap within the community and allow them to see that the school is part of the community and the community is part of the school.”
Stedman thanked everyone who helped to make the new school a reality as well as the staff, students and parents who have all demonstrated a great level of patience over the last three years.
What modernized dat nuh same style like the colonialist wi allyou coming wiff!!!
Allyou is more part of the problem than the solution,,,
Stop building learning institutions with the same schematics like allyou building correctional facilities,,,
Dem learning institutions should be built with the mindset that those children must be proud of that facility where they must spend most of their day, an attractive environment with modern design and with a semblance to a natural environment to attract them to want to be there learning, not just walls with doors and rooms/spaces like how livestock are housed,,,
Think about it this way: what if allyou had to go to this dull depressing facility every day to work, would allyou be motivated and be excited to go and be there for most of your daylight time???
was there ever a tender process for this building which could have included local architects and engineers along with contractors. those no bid contracts should be stopped, we are living in a kleptocracy.
i wonder whom was the architect that designed this building…!
Why is the school smaller than the previous one? Is Dominica going backwards? Mahaut is one of the biggest and most active communities in Dominica, how can the school be smaller than the past? So are they gonna go like all the other schools, as soon as it is built they will start building ghettorised wooden shacks in the yard to facilitated additional classes, offices and workshops?
In the past, all major government buildings were designed to be multifunctioned, so that they will also be used for other community uses. Furthermore is the designer putting massive storage water facilities to make it “resilient”. No talk was made of solar, what’s up with that?
Then again Dominican are only interested in a pretty coat of paint. That’s their yardstick to judge everu structure. Once it have a pretty colour then it “nice” for them.
It is in that light I am asking Skerrit why he demolished our Thibaud school Oliver Leblanc built for us in 1975? The sad thing is, Skerrit demolished our school in 2009 and ever year our School is in the budget and to date not even a plan has been drawn for our school. Worse than Portsmouth people that rewarded Skerrit with more votes for taking Ross University from them; but Thibaud people so sort that they allowed Skerrit to cage their children in a building like chickens or like a bag of copra. Our school use to be a school,, hurricane shelter and community building to expose the stupidity of Thibaud people, Skerrit blinds them with big name band playing for them every year in the open as if they are like little crabs we use to call toolooloo. I have become so ashamed of my people that I can’t even come to Thibaud or though I live just there in Guadeloupe. Now they made an uneducated Skerrit puppet their chairman who is not from Thibaud, is now our once lovely village finish
must get worse before it can get better.
A renowned Caribbean political analyst once posited that the building of schools, hospitals, health centers, roads are very important in any country. She continued that these are easy to do once a government has access to money (loans and grants). She further opined that any government can do these things..
This is what she said was critically important. A government should create the enabling environment for the citizens to raise their standard of living. Therefore, the economy must be buoyant and producing good paying jobs in the private sector.
In Dominica, pre and post Maria, pre COVID-19, the economy was bleeding jobs, in fact, it was at its lowest ebb. Unemployment, under employment, poverty, non-communicable illnesses are at an all time high.
Sadly, the incumbent administration is completely CLUELESS as to the resuscitation of this perennial comatose economy. They are exceptionally gifted at feathering their own nests and victimizing their opponents.
So who is the contractor for the work….. isn’t that supposed to be public information
Yea it may be public informarion but does it really matter? Am sure a bill board will erected detailing what u asked about!!
What makes you so sure?
Did you see the billboard?
This is not a donation to the people…. our tax that paying for it….no mention of CBI money and it’s highly impossible that the money came from a government minister bank account…… THAT we are sure of