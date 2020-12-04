New Nation-Building group issues open invitation to Dominicans to collaborate

Dominicans are being encouraged to join a new organization which seeks to promote common positions on matters of national interest and to engage in joint actions aimed at addressing those concerns.

This body, to be called the National Joint Action Movement (NJAM), in an open invitation to membership in the organization, states, “Recognizing that Dominica would benefit tremendously from a collaborative effort towards achieving economic growth with consistent sustainable development results, protecting democracy and improving political governance, there have been significant formative energies towards establishing an organization representing trade unions, civic, private sector, religious, and political organizations as well as interested individuals, seeking and promoting common positions on matters of national interest and joint action.”

The NJAM invitation letter goes on to state that some interested individuals and organizations have been meeting regularly in the formative process of the body.

“We are therefore pleased to inform you that the Interim Executive Committee of NJAM has been mandated to invite you/your organization to review the Position Paper and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the aim of joining this laudable collaborative effort as a member of NJAM,” the letter states.

The letter mentions an NJAM Interim Executive Committee which it says has produced a Position Paper and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which provide background information, goals and objectives, and the guiding operational principles of NJAM.

The Executive Committee is interested persons to avail themselves of the Position Paper and MOU, “for purposes on information and to enhance your decision to collaborate in this nation building effort.”

These documents can be accessed at [email protected]

“Additionally,” NJAM states, “representatives of the Interim Executive Committee of NJAM will be available to further clarify the aims and objectives of NJAM. The Position Paper and MOU will also be posted on the NJAM Facebook page.”

According to the invitation letter, the deadline to respond to the invitation to membership in NJAM is the 15th December 2020 to enable the signing of the MOU for the formal launching of NJAM on 17th December 2020.

“However, should you/your organization be unable to formally join the efforts for which NJAM is to be established on that date, subsequent signing of the MOU can be arranged for a mutually agreed date,” the letter advises.

The full Open Letter of Invitation and NJAM Position Paper are posted below. Both documents can be downloaded.

Download (PDF, 123KB)

Download (PDF, 107KB)