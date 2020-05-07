New political party, APP, to launch website

Dominica’s newest political party, The Alternative People’s Party (APP), will launch its website next week.

A release from the party states that “after months of hard work and dedication,” the party is pleased to announce the official launch of its website on May 11, 2020.

Formed in December 2019, APP describes itself as a centrist, law-abiding political organization and movement founded on the principle of coexistence, democracy and justice, seeking greater involvement of youth and women in electoral politics on the island and among Dominicans in the diaspora.

According to the release the party’s plans and objectives will be discussed at the website launch which be will be carried live from 10:30 am on Monday.

“Our user-friendly website will give full details on Who We Are, How We Work, What We Stand for, Our History, Party Colour and the leadership behind our team, among others,” the release states. “Amongst the features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to foster improved communication with you, the Grassroot voters.”

It further states that constant updates of helpful information, “cutting edge, thought-provoking leadership approaches” and new plans, will be uploaded to the site.

“Our primary goal during the design process was to create a more valuable, user-centric and engaging web-based forum. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about the Party. We have established this portal as a source of information for those who visit our site,” the release explained.

APP invites the public to visit their website after its launch and invites persons to contact them at appdominica@gmail.com or Facebook @ Alternative Peoples’ Party, to get more information.

APP aims to unite Dominicans under one common goal – “prosperity for all irrespective of party affiliations, spiritual beliefs and financial circumstances.”