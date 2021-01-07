New revised version of Dominica’s law being put into operation

The government of Dominica has approved the making and gazetting of three commencement orders.

“Earlier today, at its weekly meeting the Cabinet of Dominica approved the making and gazetting of the following three commencement orders,” Attorney General, Levi Peter, said on Monday.

Peter continued, “These 3 orders together with 3 previously enacted pieces of legislation, namely 1. the law revision Inclusion of Authorized Pages Order 2019, number 1 of 2019, 2. the law revision Omitted Acts Order 2019, that’s number 46 of 2019 and 3. the law revision Miscellaneous Amendment Act 2020, Act 8 of 2020 are critical to bringing the 2017 revised edition into operation and to ensure that the 2017 revised edition of the laws of Dominica will constitute the sole and proper book of Dominica in accordance with section 15 of the Law Revision Act Chapter 302.”

According to Peter, the 2017 revised edition of the Laws of Dominica comprises 12 volumes bound in 15 binders and constitutes a general revision of the laws of Dominica.

“The 2017 edition will be operationalized over the coming weeks and will replace the 1990 revised laws of Dominica,” the attorney general explained.

He said the first batch of the sets of the revised laws has been received and it is expected that these sets will be issued to the designated ministries, departments and officials over the coming weeks.

“Sets of the revised laws will also shortly be made available for purchase by members of the legal profession and members of the public generally,” Peter noted.

He said the price and other details will be made known in a subsequent statement.

According to the head of the Law Revision Commission, Ray Harris, like any general law revision, the ultimate objective of the 2017 revised edition is to facilitate the administration of justice, the enforcement of law and order, and the management of the public and private sector.

“The new revised edition will enhance the rules and will facilitate the administration of Justice generally, the enforcement of law and order, and the management of the public and private sector,” Harris stated at a Ministry of Justice press briefing which was held in November last year.

He said whenever the written laws of a country have become “untidy and inaccessible,” not only for the average citizens but for lawyers and judges as a result of years of amendments dedicated by the exigencies of administration, there is a need for a general law revision.

Harris indicated then that the revised laws would be made available to the public by December 7 last year.