New Rotary Club Executive to tackle diabetes and help at-risk youth

The Rotary club of Dominica hosted their dinner and investiture on Saturday June 30th at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall under under the patronage of His Excellency Charles Angelo Savarin, D.A.H. and Mrs. Savarin. At the event the new president and Board of Directors for the 2019-2020 Rotary year were installed.

Lima Jervier, newly invested president of the Rotary Club, declared her intention to work with the Dominica Diabetes Association in presenting a health and wellness program aimed at empowering people in matters related to the prevention and management of diabetes. Jervier also highlighted her plans to undertake a project for at-risk youth in conjunction with an undisclosed secondary school.

Jervier explained, “We…have already identified and commenced discussions with the management team of one particular secondary school.” She went on to say, “Ultimately, we wish to adopt this school and make annual contributions on behalf of the less fortunate students.”

Jervier plans to work with the school to improve academic success and provide “cultural and social enrichment”. She plans to do this by reaching out to the respective communities and enhancing the school’s existing workshop for parents.

The new president and executives were pinned by Assistant Governor of Rotary International in Dominica Sammie Wyke.

The new executive and board consists of the following members:

President: Lima Jervier

Vice President: Reginald Gomez-Burke

Immediate Past President: Cecil Shillingford

President-Elect: Delbert Paris

Secretary: Roslyn Sorhaindo

Treasurer: Luana A Laurent MSc

Assistant Governor: Sammy Wyke

Directors: Grayson J. Stedman Jr., Annie Edwards, Jermaine Jewel Jean-Pierre, Auriel Roberts, Desrie Elwin, Marvlyn Birminham

Sergeant-at-Arms: Marie-Jose Edwards

Several awards were given out during the night by the outgoing President Cecil Shillingford to the following members:

The Rotarian of the Year Awards: Luana Laurent and Tamara Karam

Best all round and most helpful Rotarian: PHF Roslyn Sorhaindo

Best Committees and Programmes: PHF Donalson Frederick and PHF Annie Edwards

Most Supportive members: Desrie Elwin, Jasmine Timothy, Jeanette Ferreira and Oudin Samuel

The Rotary club was first established in 1905 by Paul Harris in Chicago. It is the world’s first service club and the first such international service club to establish itself in Dominica where it has operated for over 45 years.

Photos of the event