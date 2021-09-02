New school reopening measures criticized, Skerrit defends government decision

Some new measures to be implemented by the Ministry of Education for the reopening of Dominica’s schools, has come in for some criticism.

Last week, Education Minister, Octavia Alfred announced the government’s decision to postpone the reopening of schools on the island due to the current upsurge of Covid-19 and stated that all students are expected to wear uniform while attending class even if they are at home and others with no internet access, will be accommodated at the primary schools in their villages taking into consideration the necessary protocols.

But St. Mary’s Academy (SMA) teacher, Ian Jackson believes that decision should be revisited.

“I think it is very comical and it is very amusing to me that a minister would think that when parents are at work children would bathe, dress and present themselves in front of a computer to do classes for any period of time,” Jackson argued. “I mean sometimes you get problems with the students coming in proper uniform, with their ties or their crests and so on, even at school at the facility itself.”

He contends that it is not practical to control students who are not within the touch of their parents or teachers and suggests that instead, they should in be decently dressed when presenting themselves in front of their computer or other digital devices.

“You cannot come in your T-Shirt; you cannot come with a vest which is disrespectful to the teachers teaching you and the teachers should also be appropriately clad, presenting themselves in an official way in presenting their work via Google classroom or whatever medium used,” he remarked.

Jackson said he understands the thinking that being in uniform makes one feel like they are part of an environment, “but these are different times.”

“These are new times and as a result we trust that will not be happening forever, but at least for the better part of first term I can see that happening in terms of Google Classroom or maybe even the whole of first term, but again it’s something temporary,” he noted.

In terms of digital online interaction, Jackson, a teacher of English is convinced that it would be best if all students and teachers remain at home as there are many learning institutions in Dominica, such as the SMA where internet access is not powerful enough to enable all teachers to attend school and to teach from the staff rooms or from various classes.

He said not all the schools in Dominica are equipped to facilitate teachers coming at one time to deliver to hundreds of students.

“The best bet is for teachers to be at their homes to actually be doing their work,” he reiterated. “It can be monitored.”

Jackson suggests that the MOE decision suggests to him, as a teacher, that the Ministry does not trust its teachers because being at work, according to him, does not necessarily mean, “being physically at work.”

“We are living in a virtual space right now and maybe in the next 10 years down the line teaching will only be done from people’s homes, while myself like the face-to-face at and I am sure a lot of teachers like the face-to-face, but at the same time if is that the Covid environment allows us to do now, then we should entrust our teachers,” the SMA teacher insisted.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Roosevelt has responded to such public reaction to his the government’s decision regarding the reopening of school and the associated measures, pointing out that it would be “largely irresponsible” to reopen school until the Covid-19 surge is under control.

“On the reopening of schools, I know that there are some people who have had issues with some of the aspects of it,” he said. “Clearly, with the current surge of Covid-19, it would be impossible to have students go to school face-to-face.”

He continued, “There was the issue of getting students to do classes in their uniforms and there was a reaction. Sometimes you don’t know how to please people, because when we had online learning last year, there were teachers who complained on how their students were dressed and to bring a sense of discipline and to bring a sense of, I am in class.”

According to Skerrit, he doesn’t expect students to be fully attired in their uniform, as “all you see is the school shirt” and added that it is not every parent who has money to buy a different outfit for a child every single day of the week.

“But when you have your uniform, you have two shirts; nobody knows you have two shirts,” he noted. “You use one for Monday and Tuesday; Tuesday, you wash it and use the other one Wednesday and Thursday and the one you washed on Tuesday, you use it on Friday.”

He said the government is trying its best to see how they can work with different circumstances so that people can be fitted in and not feel left out.

“So you will never be able to address everybody’s issue in the manner they would like you to do it because you are not only dealing with one person, you are dealing with a whole nation,” he observed.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that 5th formers are expected to commence online classes on September 13th.

“We felt that based on advice, because the fifth formers have all their books, they can go ahead and commence classes,” the prime minister stated. “They will start on the 13th of September fully online and then in the month of October students in other classes and other forms will begin on the 4th of October.”

Prime Minister Skerrit explained that one of the reasons why the 4th of October was chosen is because, “clearly parents would have lost about two to three weeks during the curfew because bookstores were not allowed to open and to avoid any rush unnecessarily, get parents to organize themselves properly and use the month of September to get things in place.”