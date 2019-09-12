New UWP candidate to use ‘grassroots movement’ to bring change to Salybia constituency

The construction of a care facility for the elderly and physically challenged is one of the many plans outlined by new United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Salybia Constituency, Anette Thomas-Sanford.
Thomas-Sanford was chosen to replace Dr. Worrel Sanford who withdrew as the UWP candidate in the upcoming general election due, according to him, to compelling family matters.
She said at a press conference on Wednesday, that she has chosen to align herself with the UWP, because this is the party with the best plan and the team of individuals best equipped to grow the wealth of the Kalinago people.
“One of my first missions, if elected, is to construct a care facility for the elderly and physically challenged which will also serve residents from the east, providing them with 24 hour care,” she stated.
She said further that her vision for the future of the constituency has been shaped by the realities on the ground such as, “declining economic opportunities, a deficit in organized activities, including sports for young people, inadequate healthcare, declining agriculture…”
According to Thomas-Sanford, in order to achieve these goals, she has presented the following blueprint for prosperity of the communities.
A full revision of the Carib Act to reflect the provisions of the United Nations Declaration on the rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) and the Outcome Document of the World Conference on Indigenous People and the creation of a Kalinago financial institution that will provide grants and development finance to the Kalinago people form part of that blueprint for development.
“Propose a large contribution from the national budget of Dominica to the Kalinago people to address social needs and infrastructure, expansion of the primary healthcare system with the requisite resources to reach every house in the constituency, creation of youth centers in each of the communities to serve as places for recreation, and creative learning outside school,” Thomas-Sanford continued.
Her blueprint also proposes “to enhance economic growth by supporting economic development initiatives that foster and promote the constituency as a model community tourism destination with guest houses, sustainable fisheries and agricultural processing, revitalization of agriculture through climate smart and sustainable agricultural practices utilizing multi-crop production and post-harvest technology.”
Also forming part of this framework is an enhanced commitment to support the creative energies in music, performing arts, cuisine and other cultural pursuits, among others.
“From the framework that I have laid out, you can see that this campaign can’t only be about me; it must be about us,” she stated. “It should be about what we, in the Salybia Constituency, can do together.”
Thomas-Sanford stressed that her campaign must be about what can be possible after the twenty years of lopsided development and made it clear that her grassroots movement is about restoring a sense of unity, equal opportunity, a common purpose and a realization that the people of the Salybia constituency can change the old ways of doing things for the better.
“In this regard my team and I shall be visiting every home and we will meet with every resident of the Salybia Constituency,” she revealed.
Meantime, Thomas-Sanford expressed strong support for the UWP’s idea to amend the Constitution to give the Kalinago Chief a seat in the parliament of Dominica which she described as a step in the right direction.
“I support this wholeheartedly, because this initiative will give us another voice in parliament,” she noted. “The next Kalinago Chief will not be a guest of any one in the parliament of Dominica, she or he will speak on behalf of the Kalinago people as a member of parliament under a UWP government.”
9 Comments
Just a bunch of Lazy losers, especially Monelle and Lenox who doesn’t know the meaning of a JOB. While the DLP is taking about bettering the standards of living by the housing revolution, these 2 are querlling for money they didn’t work for! Monelle was promised a house and a car, so she got to keep the noises, while Lenox is over his head with promises and IOU! Now, they are more desperate than ever. While Monelle lives in front of a camara ask her how many PTA meetings she has attended. As outspoken person ask her about her contributions to the community, she desperately wants to change. We see the women only ar funerals crying even though she has no knowledge of the decease. The money you want to use as a political apparatus isn’t resonating, because people with common sense knows what almost $2 billion is
Girl be quiet that’s the laundry list Views Express gave you yesterday! It’s not your doing or thinking. We are tired with the hot 🥵 Air, take on a project that will improve or better the lives of Dominicans. Talking about the money is an illusion and smoke screen, wait until you are in power to jail them, in the meantime give is something substantial not myths.
Can someone please tell me if Ms. Sandford is the first female candidate from the kalinago constituency to ever contest an election for one of the major political parties? I just cannot recall if we ever had a female candidate before. If that’s the case I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the UWP for their selection of Ms. Sandford
ADMIN: She isn’t the first Ann Timothy ran in 1985 for the Freedom party.
http://electoraloffice.gov.dm/general-elections/66-1985-general-election-results
But why wasn’t present at the inauguration of the Carib council nah??
Why she choose the same day to do her nonsense?
And why wasn’t she lunch in the kalinago territory?
Why did politics and party come before her community??
Is this the same people she said she love so much??
Is this the same people who she said she will be with all the way??
So you use council to test your strength to run for a party we have been rejecting for over 20 years?
Oh I see.
Well I have to tell us we.
I personally waiting for you to publicly ask u.
And u have to tell us how is u and cludius relationship. And tell us if u all had a major issue.
And u have to tell us why?
You have to tell us if you know a one Roger and if yes who is he? And what is the connection? And did you had any issues with anyone over a one Roger
We want to know.
But don’t worry we have plenty questions to ask you
Oh la?? In Dominica??
You mean Dominica republic??
Not in the Commonwealth of Dominica you all getting into office there.
PA LA!
And see their face nah. Only two years of service they can give and collapsing on the job.
But I hope all you don’t clams the 70 and over Pention our PM giving. And the food from yes we care.
But we love our your team.
Wish you well Mrs Sanford.. The DLP has represented you all in the Kalinago Territory very badly, and it’s really high time that the Kalinagos dump those DLP imposters!!! Those DLP lazies are really believing that they have just got into office, not realizing that after 20 years they have failed you all and Dominica in a terrible way!!!!
What a great team, what such confidence and assurance. These are well established positive Dominicans of the UWP lead by their professional and experience Political leader Hon. Lennox Linton. This Team looks good, are well matured, trusted and highly professional ready to serve our people who has suffered over 19 years under this failed, highly corrupted, ridiculous Labour Government, under this failed Skerrit and his corrupted Labour Government. Dominica needs change and we need it now. We need Skerrit out of our government and he must take his failed Labour Party with him.
Domininca is on the verge of new Era, under our trusted United Workers party (UWP) and led by our highly professional, committed Hon. Lennox Linton experienced in the field of management and development. We need to wake up in Dominica and smell the coffee. The Labour Government has failed us big time, over 19 years. Skerrit has failed the Marigot people, Portsmouth people, Vielle case people and Dominica People.
Wow! Her vision for the Kalinago people, the Salybia constituency, is clearly defined and expertly articulated. It has me spellbound. This erudite lady has the common touch and is pregnant with practical ideas. What an awesome blessing for the UWP and the rest of the country. I’m not one who is easily impressed but this lady is quite visionary. Dominicans, look at the caliber of candidates on the UWP’s slate. They are all intelligent, articulate, people oriented, visionary and ready to go on day one of an United Workers Party administration. Did you hear anything about stale soup and old buggy? Can’t you the obvious differences between the two political parties? Even the blind can see it. A political party is as good as the men and women it is made up of. The UWP is light years far superior to the severely corrupt DLP concoction of rogues, renegades, hypocrites, liars and narssicists. By voting for this gifted lady and team UWP, it’s sure to trigger prosperity for all.
How can she attract grassroots support if UWP didn’t see it fit to launch her in her own constituency? This might be taken as an insult by her constituents whose votes she will need.