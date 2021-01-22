New website launched in North America exclusively for Dominican products  

Dominicans in the United States and Canada now have the opportunity to order their favorite Dominica-made products on a new secure website.

Buydominicaonline.com was launched recently and offers some of the top products from Dominica including soaps, creams, bay rum, sauces, cocoa sticks, essential oils, shoes, and jewelry.

Some of the major Dominica manufacturers with products on buydominicaonline.com include The Coal Pot, Jolly’s Manufacturing, Eclat Nova Luxuries, Bee Natural Balms, Depex, Rosemond’s Creole Sewing and Craft Shop, Josephine’s Sauce, and Sheldon’s Shoes.

Products ordered on buydominicaonline.com are fulfilled in South Florida and quickly mailed to customers mailboxes and front doors across the United States and Canada.

Buydominicaonline.com founder, Joann Jolly-Raphael, believes strongly that buying Dominica products is fundamental to the island’s economic growth.

She expressed her delight in working with the Dominica Import Export Agency (DEXIA) and manufacturers on the island to bring Dominicans abroad genuine local products.

“We want to play a critical role in ensuring that much of what is produced in Dominica is available to Dominicans and others in the United States and Canada,” she says.

Lloyd Pascal, Head of the Export Promotion and Development Department at DEXIA says the Agency appreciates the opportunity provided to local producers to market their products in the US and Canada.

“This is an excellent opportunity to bring these sought-after items to our people who reside in these countries but it is also an opportunity to promote them among persons who are not of Dominican descent.”

He adds, “Being online means that it is a wide-open platform from which sales can be generated for our local producers. DEXIA is very excited about this move and will continue to provide the on-the-ground support to make this as big as possible.”

Terri Henry of Bee Natural is also thrilled to have her product on www.buydominicaonline.com.

“This is a fantastic export opportunity for both my business and other Dominican manufacturers to have our products sold in the US and marketed to some of our best customers – the Dominican diaspora. During these challenging times, having an additional outlet for the Bee Natural products is a lifeline and I look forward to continuing to build a mutually successful relationship in 2021 and beyond,” she says.

Dominican and Florida resident Auguiste George is also pleased with the product offerings on buydominicaonline.com and thinks it will be very helpful for Dominicans in North America to have quick access to such products.

“Good idea. Dominica needs products on the world stage and any effort in diaspora to make that happen is welcome. It is a very good idea. Based on the product offerings, it represents well. You will find a lot more companies willing to ship their products overseas. It is a welcomed thing.”

For more information, please contact Joann Jolly-Raphael at (833) 937-7666, email: [email protected] or visit www.buydominicaonline.com.