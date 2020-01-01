New Year’s message from the President of Business and Professional Women (BPW) Dominica Chapter

As we come to the end of yet another year, it gives us the opportunity to reflect on the year past and the year to come. We reminisce on where we came from, what we have done, where we are going and what we have learnt as we put a plan of action in place to achieve these goals.

As women, we are the very backbones of society; we are often the decision-makers, breadwinners, mothers, housekeepers, teachers, business owners, etc. Women are the most fundamental instrument in any civilized society, a symbol of growth and future. Embracing our roles within our various communities promotes the development of every sector that makes up our societies. Whether religious, financial, personal, or political, women play a major role.

As an organization, we [BPW] advocate for women, youth and children regardless of their age, therefore; I encourage all of us, as 2019 is coming to a close; to focus not on the past months but on the months ahead and how we as women and men alike can shape a positive and brighter future for ourselves and our communities.

Some may ask, do we really have a voice, and what can we do with that voice to positively impact our societies? Who are our targets? What can be heard from our voices? Is it noise, a resounding symbol or is it building tools to uplift others and place them at positions of

influence, where they too can make a difference, through their experiences, character, attitude and actions?

BPW Dominica Chapter operates on a small island that is very much driven by politics and religion. However, this does not stop us from reaching milestones such as Gender Equality.

We currently have eight women who will serve in parliament out of an eighteen-member cabinet of Ministers. Dominica has positioned itself to champion the cause and be one of the Caribbean islands that have broken the gender equality barrier and place women in the

same bracket as men. This is also very apparent within our field of work where we have a number of women holding CEO positions at the top level cooperatives, businesses and firms.

Dominica deserves a ‘hats off’ and accolades for allowing their women equal opportunity, equal pay and equal rights as men to build and develop.

Dominica has come a long way from the ravages of Hurricane Maria. We have shown resilience, stamina, and the zeal to press forward and we have managed to bounce back quickly and persist to rebuild the country, thus continuing and improving its habitability.

As we enter 2020, we will continue to administer our mandate towards “Empowering Women to Realize the Sustainable Development Goals”. How will we contribute to this calling? We will achieve this goal by creating leaders out of our women, reaching them at

their levels and working with them to understand and bring forth the many hidden gifts and abilities that they possess.

We shall continue to drive our women to accept themselves as precious treasures, priceless assets, strong-willed, encouraging them to take a stand for what is right. In 2020, much like in 2019, we, as an organization, will continue to stand up against violence against women and children, violence of all forms, especially the trend of verbal abuse, as we have learnt that there is no truth to the saying “stick and stones may break my bones but words can do me no harm”. We have learnt that words do have power and can be the most violent

form of abuse and the most difficult to cure.

So, in 2020, we, as BPW Dominica, say “NO to Violence of any kind against our women and children”. As we stand in solidarity with our sisters across the region, it is our goal to have the laws across the Caribbean islands amended, that Verbal Abuse which includes slandering of

others character, be seen as a chargeable offence and punishable by law. The rights and protection of our children both male and female is an alarming concern and more measures will be taken to fight on behalf of our children. We say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH we are

STANDING UP and SPEAKING OUT.

So let’s break the silence. Speak up for what is right; speak up for those who are too afraid to speak out for themselves. It is time that we learn to be each others’ keeper.

A blessed 2020 to all and let’s rally together as one family and stamp out all forms of violence within our region.

Cheers!! Here’s to a successful year ahead. Happy New Year!