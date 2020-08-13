Newtown Juvenile Football Academy holds football enhancement program for its students

Dominica News Online - Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at 8:23 AM
The students of the Newtown Juvenile Football Academy (NJFA), which came to a standstill due to COVID – 19, recently got the opportunity to release some of the energy and stress which had built up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Academy hosted a two week Summer Football Enhancement Program.

“COVID-19 brought a halt to sporting activities all over the world and Dominica was no exception. Our sportsmen, women, boys and girls were longing for permission from authorities to resume training and competition,” a release from the Academy stated. “The students of the Newtown Juvenile Football Academy, all with “itchy feet” were eager to get back onto the field.  They possess tremendous reserves of energy that has been stored up for four months just waiting to be released.”

From July 27 to August 8, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily, NJFA coaches conducted classroom and field sessions for the young would-be footballers, utilizing the Newtown Primary School and the Newtown Savannah.

In addition to releasing stress, students also received information geared to improve their knowledge of and skills in the game of football, improve their knowledge of the laws governing the game, develop public speaking skills, broaden their knowledge of the history of Dominica and develop an appreciation for the contribution made by the legends of Dominica’s football.

The NJFA said the intention was to provide students with “a memorable experience in this COVID – 19 Era and still observe all the protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health.”

3 Comments

  1. Soccer mom
    August 13, 2020

    Hats off to the management and coaches of NJFA!

  2. Wanyboy
    August 13, 2020

    What’s frightening is the massive crowds on the beaches every Sunday.
    The jam packed bars and crowded market on a Saturday. The funeral services….etc

  3. concern
    August 13, 2020

    I noticed that no one is wearing a mask or sitting three feet apart. We should use these opportunities to also educate the kids on the measures implemented for Covid-19. This is frightening.

