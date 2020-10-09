NHC recommends removal of contracts for health workers from Hospital Authority Bill

The National Health Commission (NHC) has recommended the removal of clause 32 in the Hospital Authority Draft Bill which seeks to have some health workers placed on a three-year contract.

Deputy Chair of the NHC, Jennifer Astaphan, said at a press conference yesterday, that the Commission took that decision in light of “the confusion and misunderstanding” brought about by sections of the bill.

DPSU General Secretary Thomas Letang stated, after a meeting with health workers to discuss the draft bill, that the in the proposed arrangement, new or non-appointed persons within that field would now be placed on a three year contract which, he said, the members indicated is not the way to improve efficiency and performance in the public service.

“So persons such as nurses, doctors, ward aids, domestic workers, pharmacists, lab technologists, whoever they are, coming into that line of work, they will never be able to go to the bank and negotiate a loan without being employed for no more than three years,” he said.

Apparently, this concern did not fall on deaf ears.

Astaphan said that another of the commission’s main recommendations is to amend the reporting arrangement at the hospital to have the Hospital Services Coordinator, Hospital Medical Director and Matron report to a board, through a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), instead of an administrator at the Ministry of Health, in order to consolidate accountability.

She said the board is of that view that the introduction of the new departments such as human resource, quality management, finance and budgeting and engineering, will also serve in enhancing the delivery of quality care in a modern 21st century hospital facility.

“This is all in an effort to bring decision making regarding patient care, diagnostic services and procurement of equipment and supplies closer to the center of patient care,” the deputy chair noted.

The commission has sought to solicit views and comment from various stakeholders and the public by embarking on a series of public sensitization efforts together with participation via zoom of forty-five stakeholders groups including the cabinet of Dominica and all parliamentarians. This commenced in June and ended on September 15th with a public radio simulcast and call-in programme.

“The Commission anticipates that this health sector reform programme that included the establishment of an autonomous model of governance will lead to the creation of the Dominica Hospital Authority by December 2020,” Astaphan said.

She said the Chief Legal drafter was present throughout the zoom consultation, and common issues and key concerns that emerged have been noted and are being given due consideration for inclusion or amendment of the legislation such as the issue of contract, security of tenure, power of the CEO and preservation of staff benefits.

“The Commission reiterates that its mandate is to preserve and ensure that its advice is in accordance with international principles and best practice,” Astaphan stressed. “The commission wishes to emphasize that there is no recommendation for the privitization of the hospital and that no one will be denied health care because of inablity to pay for service and that a non discrimination clause has been included in the draft bill.”

The NHC was appointed by the Government of Dominica as a policy advisory body to assess the status of, and to make recommendations for, the improvement of the health services in the commonwealth of Dominica.

Given the several concerns expressed by patients, the public and various stakeholders regarding the quality of health services and the challenges experienced at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, the commission’s mandate has been directed to a strategic focus on improvement of care at that facility.

To this end, the commission has recommended that the policy framework to guide the legislative change should encompass an improvement in the Governance structure together with a focus on accreditation of the facility and human resources development.

Four pieces of legislation will guide the initial implementation of this reform agenda . The Dominica Hospital Authority Bill,, the Medical Professional Bill, The nursing Professional Bill and the Pharmacy bill. One Outstanding piece of legislation is the allied health personnel bill.

The intention is to create a modern approach to hospital care and to the development of health professionals through regular continuing education. The main goal of the reform is to ensure that the Dominican populace receives the quality of care from the sole public hospital on the island.