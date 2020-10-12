NHC says hospital bill will not negatively impact health care workers

The National Health Commission (NHC) has denied claims made by the General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Thomas Letang, that the changes in the pipeline for the health sector will adversely impact health workers here on island.Since the Government of Dominica, through the NHC, announced that they are in the process of enacting four new pieces of legislation: the Medical Professions Bill, Nursing Bill, Pharmacy Bill and finally, the Dominica Hospitals Authority Bill, the proposed legislation has been under sharp scrutiny by the union’s executive and its members.

Speaking during a press conference recently, the Interim Executive of the NHC, responded to a union comment made by the union which says that benefits such as study leave, sick leave, vacation leave, departmental leave, travelling allowance and security of tenure may be taken away from those who are currently appointed.

“We’ve been having a number of staff meetings over the last two weeks. Those meetings which we are conducting will be department by department and will end by the 15th of October. In those meetings we’ve sought to assure staff- and it is in the legislation- that staff who are currently employed, will not lose any of their benefits,” deputy chair of the NHC, Jennifer Astaphan, explained.

She added, “We’ve made that absolutely clear to staff. This is a process which has been undertaken in several other islands; this is a process that has occurred right here in Dominica, and we have made it really clear that staff would not lose their benefits but it will be preserved and that is embodied in the legislation.”

From the discussion held thus far, the board highlighted that lack of training and certification in the past has been a concern, however, this new legislation addresses this issue.

“The new bill will do exactly that, it will make staff better people,” Astaphan said. “We’ve had nurses leave, and there’s been no objection because that’s the way the world goes, but do you think that if a nurse in another two or three years can show on her CV that she attended a certain number of continuing education [programmes] that that’s not going to enure to her benefit if she goes off to America? She can show that she has additional certification and surely, that cannot be something that is so bad to happen.”

The board says that the sole purpose of several of the recommendations is to bring more accountability of individuals to the health sector.

“This is an institution and a facility that each of us will use, that our mothers, our father, our friends may have used, our children will use; it will not exclude the use by any one of us. We must see it in this light,” . What about all the concerns of the general public? What about the statements that we keep hearing that if you go to this hospital that you are going to die. Do we want to continue that image to the public?” she asked.

The NHC announced recently that it was recommending the removal from the draft hospital bill, clause 32 which made provision for non-appointed health workers to be given three-year contracts, a measure which the union strongly opposed.

According to the executive board, a number of recommendations have been received in writing which they are now in the process of reviewing.