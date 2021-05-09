PanoGrama 2021: Night 3 of world class steelpan music from 8:00 o’clock tonight

The NLCB PanoGrama 2021 got off to sizzling start on Friday March 7 in the first of three nights of preliminary rounds. The third round begins at 8:00 o’clock tonight (Sunday May 9) and can be viewed at

Facebook: https://fb.watch/5mT72MScEW/ andYouTube: youtube.com/panograma

If you missed last night’s session, you can access the YouTube video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>