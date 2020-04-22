Nine recover from COVID-19 in Dominica

Another COVID-19 patient in Dominica has recovered, bringing to 9, the total number of people afflicted with the virus who have tested negative and have been discharged from the COVID facility in Portsmouth.

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallauddin Ahmed, said at a news briefing on Tuesday, that the total number of confirmed cases remains at sixteen (16) with 7 active cases.

“We can safely say that so far we have flattened the curve in Dominica and this is due to the social distancing measures which have been implemented and practiced…,” he said.

This means that the spread of the virus is slowing so that fewer people need to seek treatment at this time.

Dr. Ahmed said Dominica has one of the highest testing rates per capita in the Caribbean but warned that although the global scientific community is making headway in new treatment protocol and vaccines, “this is not an excuse to let down our guard.”

“Immunity to this virus is still questionable and ongoing research into this virus is inconclusive,” he pointed out.

Dr. Ahmed indicated that COVID-19 still continues to baffle scientists, “but what we do know is how to break its chain of transmission.”

He explained that as of now, a full 14-day incubation cycle has passed since the last confirmed case was detected and although there have been a few suspected cases during that time, they have all tested negative.

He said testing of people with flu-like symptoms is ongoing and the next step is to implement a community-based survey in order to detect asymptomatic carriers who would not have been identified unless an active search is carried out.

Dr. Ahmed encouraged everyone to continue the practice of good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and face mask-wearing.

“Remember we need to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave the house…everyone is a potential host for this virus,” he cautioned.