NJAM condemns attack on attorney Cara Shillingford by Reginald Austrie

The Interim Executive of the National Joint Action Movement (NJAM), vehemently condemns the vicious, malicious and vulgar attacks on the character, reputation, profession and personality of Dominican Attorney Ms. Cara Shillingford by Reginald Austrie, the longest serving parliamentarian, who has served in that capacity for more than 27 years, and is now a senior minister in the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, having served as a minister for more than 20 years.
Attorney Cara Shillingford as a young woman has exemplified herself as one of the Caribbean’s most promising lawyers, and her recent victory at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) while representing Dominicans in their pursuit of justice, should be commended by all Dominicans. The Government of Dominica as a representative of ALL Dominicans, and as the entity responsible for providing opportunities for our people to educate and elevate themselves, along with an environment within which they can excel and represent the nation at its best, should be the first to congratulate Ms. Shillingford on such a victory at the level of the final Court of Appeal, the CCJ.
But alas, due to the position in which they have found themselves, with the actions of many ministers and government parliamentarians being the subject matter under scrutiny in this case, they are yet again unwilling (and unable) to act in the public interest, but instead act in their own self interests.
Reginald Austrie has a history of insulting women in the most degrading and vulgar manner and in his recent attack on Cara Shillingford, has once again crossed the line. Being accused of treating and having the matter upheld by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), is admittedly the most serious challenge the Dominica Labour Party parliamentarians have faced in the last twenty years. As a consequence, Reginald Austrie et al are desperately worried about the outcome of the case. This however can never justify the attacks on Ms. Cara Shillingford, one of few Dominican lawyers with the willingness, courage and ability to stand and successfully challenge this regime.
NJAM calls on, particularly women’s organizations alongside civil society groups, inclusive of the Dominica and OECS Bar Associations, to wholly condemn Reginald Austrie for his unprovoked attacks on Attorney Cara Shillingford, and to demand that he issues a public apology for his actions.
NJAM is also appealing to the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to take the necessary action to discipline his unruly and blatantly vulgar cabinet ministers, who seem to think it acceptable to insult Dominican citizens with impunity.
This latest episode of Reginald Austrie comes in the wake of unsavory statements made by Education Minister Octavia Alfred where she encouraged students to “shake their pampalam” in order to somehow secure continuation of their tertiary education. Such a statement from none other than the minister responsible for the education of our children, one easily interpreted to mean ‘prostitute yourselves’ in the context in which it was used, is TOTALLY AND ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE and when challenged, she had the audacity to lay blame on someone else for
teaching her the word, acting as a spoilt child would when caught in an indecent act, attempting to wiggle their way out by blaming others.
NJAM extends its support, commendations and appreciation to attorney Cara Shillingford for demonstrating to the Dominican youth and citizenry that there is hope for a better Dominica amidst the decadent behavior of elected public representatives. Let your determination and success in bringing justice to the people of Dominica be a guiding light. Stay strong!
Empty barrels make the most noise. That coarse and hoarse voice dude has been spewing crap since he came out the womb.
Politrix is the perfect vocation for this blowhard whose only strength appears to be verbal denigration and bullying aimed at those he carefully chooses to attack. Sadly, Dominicans will have to put up with his bad behavior as long as the voters continue to allow him to remain in office.
Austrie is a foul mouthed thug and even though he has a head the size of a football, there is very little between the ears. The fact that Skerrit tolerates these low lives around him should show every decent Dominican what their so called PM is made of.
Offend, Re-offend and he still collects his salary paid for in full by the Dominican tax payers or from sale of our Birth Right.
What gives Austrie the right to trample upon other Citizens in such a manner without reprimand?
Insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result!!
Cara Shillingford for Attorney General once the people wise up and use their votes to kick the DLP and their corrupt infidels out of office.
Bonnie, Austria, Ian, et alia, are just imitating their stale soup, old buggy, I run things, no constitution-no law, potty-mouthed leader.
The Cabinet of Ministers stinks from the head. If the ‘Leader’ were decent, morally upright, disciplined and respectful, do you think his surrogates would act the way they do?
What kind of legacy are these ‘stewards’ leaving behind for the children to emulate? Nothing but decadence, coarseness, thievery, get rich quick attitude.
It’s a burning shame to see this once enviable country descending into irreversible rottenness by a small group of unpatriotic, avaricious, soulless vultures.
Kara, this man isn’t even worth an answer. We must not forget that there is a lot a stake for these guys. Furthermore, this man has never been known for his intellect or common human decency. Skerrit only keeps him to actually say what HE thinks…
Austrie should not apologize.Cara Shillingford and NJAM are UWP political BBFLIES,just like St.Valle and Mervin Jno Baptiste.In 2009 UWP got a total of 12,660 votes.In 2014,with uncle Linton as leader they got 17,587 votes,a difference of 4,927 votes.If there is treating it must have been done by UWP.Austrie is right.UWP of which Cara is a part is now going to court.UWP they will lose,but the best thing for them is to see Skerrit appear in court.DLP should stage a MASSIVE PROTEST outside Q95 and the home of UNCLE.ERVIN ANDRE is as usual a JACKA,he know’s this case is political,yet,he is trying to ROB the 23,421 who voted DLP of their rights.WICKED.As if these COONU are more educated that we who live in Dominica.This case is political,the DPP should throw it out.Because UWP will NEVER win an election they are going to court.An election is called,UWP got more votes than DLP and they accuse DLP of treating with no EVIDENCE.Give the evidence to the DPP.CROOKED,LYING,TRAITORS.LOSERS ALL.
Clown, you need to shut up; take a look at your submission; it is written in the form of a scroll only people who have not visited kindergarten school write as foolish as you do.
You talk too much rubbish; you see Austrie is not the type that the word apology is in his vocabulary, as a matter of fact From Roosevelt down to the least of his clones does not know when they have crossed the line, and should apologize for their cannibalistic behavior!
Take for instance; Octavia Alfred whom disrespected the youths of Marigot, some of them her very own relatives, unless she inherited her name via marriage; by suggesting they prostitute themselves in order to get money to pay school tuition; if she had any self-respect she would by now apologized.
You know these uneducated politicians, need to be taught a lesson; when they cross the line they need to be sued for more than they worth:
A lying Trump lawyer got sued for 1.3 billion.
This organization have no credibility. They stay quiet like a mouse when certain political leader and accolades savagely best up on Judge’s and others disagree them.
Reginald Austrie is the loudest JA in the land. Who would waste thier time be jealous of anyone who aint know who thier father is and did not have a mother love and possible psychologically damaged. Austrie can run his empty head but needs to know if anything happens to this young lady hell will raise in this place. The whole country will turn upside down.
Love you Cara! You are an amazing person. You will always be my Lawyer whenever needed.
This man, Austrie, spews a lot of garbage, and he will continue to do so, because his supporters clap to the filth and polluted rubbish emanating from his vile mouth.
Sadly Dominica does not even seem to have a Bar Association!
Drag him to court Cara!!!
NJAM is calling on Roosevelt Skerrit to discipline his unruly and vulgar Ministers. But there is no difference between Roosevelt Skerrit and his unruly, vulgar Ministers.
I also join NJAM to condemn the vicious attack by Austrie on the learned attorney.. Austrie is a self proclaimed dog (rotweiler)…,so in essence a dog is representing the DLP in the Cottage constituency, and whenever he babbles garbage, DLP supporters cheer..
I would like the ‘rising star’, Cara Shillingford, to review Austrie’s cesspit of garbage, and if there are grounds to drag his black butt or PAMPALAM to court please do so Cara… This baffoon is an embarrassment to leadership!!
For too long those highly corrupt DLP politicians, including the self proclaimed dog, have made it appear that they are above the law..
By the way, do we have a Bar Association??
Don’t worry about that Chien Sans Dents, he looking like that China friendship Dog on the bridge in town.He barking but cannot bite because he have no teeth. Mister just worried he will lose that Petro Carib job that Skerrit give him in 2015 to keep him quiet.
Kudos to DNO for a well-written news item and to Ms. Shillingford for her accomplishments and for taking the stance she has taken. May others be encouraged to stand up against abuse of all kinds.
ADMIN: Thank you but this was a release from NJAM.