NJAM publicly launched; not a political organisation says executive member

Newly-elected Deputy Chairman of a “fine-tuned” National Joint Action Movement (NJAM) Several McKenzie, said at the group’s public launch recently that it is not a political organisation.

Speaking during NJAM’s official launch on January 1, 2021, Mckenzie stressed that part of the reason for the birthing of the organization was the need for a paradigm shift from the political party culture in Dominica, which he says is “destroying the moral fabric of the nation, a vestige of our colonial past.”

“It would be a good challenge to seek an alternative method of governance, instead of this calculated mechanism of divisiveness that we inherited, where they claim we must have government and opposition and they have to be fighting each other,” he stated. “NJAM will not shy away from confronting political issues.”

He said another reason for the establishment of NJAM was to allow the young people to hope that the nature island still has a chance of creating the enabling environment for citizens to prosper.

“Whereas we recognize the political divide and the consequences that it is having on the development of the country. We recognize that one of Dominicans main problems is economics, and the inability of an increasing percentage of Dominicans to survive without degrading themselves to mendicancy syndrome,” Mckenzie stated.

“We witness a high level of political intolerance in Dominica today where many dissents, citizens have retreated into silence, a torturing silence that results into severe stress. We are experiencing a situation where persons are afraid to speak in fear of the abuse being reported to either side of the political tribes. And then they become subjects of ridicule, and in some cases, subjects of character assassination,” he added.

According to the deputy chairman, NJAM intends to create an avenue where Dominican citizens can regain their voice to communicate freely without any fear of being reported to the “powers that be” and that they are not deprived of their rights to employment opportunities, to housing, the benefits of the state or the necessities that they have a right to.

He says the organisation will be action-oriented, which will depend heavily on collaboration from the “few of us who are bold enough today to take that quantum leap forward.”

Newly-elected Secretary of NJAM lawyer John Elue Charles also attributes the formation of the group which comprises individuals who reside in and outside of Dominica, to the occurrence of certain national events that resulted in “economic, social and political turmoil on island.”

He is of the view that such actions placed the health education, business and economic future of many Dominicans at risk.

He says NJAM intends to become the leading voice in Dominica for the advancement and promotion of the country’s interests in pursuit of the development objectives of the state.

“The group seeks to operate as a unified national voice. We are concerned about the fragmentation and the division within our society for one reason or another and is seeking to address the burning issues and to hold our elected representatives accountable for the management of the state resources with a view of promoting and sustainable development, good governance, and thereby seeking to prevent the erosion of our electoral and constitutional democracy,” Charles declared.

According to Charles, NJAM which was established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and associated bylaws, will focus strongly on the development of individuals, in particular the youth, and will be action-oriented, interfacing with the key institutions of the state and the functionaries as well as major civic institutions, to include faith-based organisations.

The group also intends to engage in activities that will seek to ensure that the government of Dominica implements good public debt management policies, develops, applies and adheres to fiscally responsible policies and enacts good modern laws, including modern electoral laws, according to Charles.

Another of the movement’s aims is to ensure that the government and the citizens develop a better understanding of the principles of electoral and constitutional democracy, including the rule of law and some of the democratic principles that are reflected in the constitution of Dominica.

NJAM’s plans also include the development of the environment, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism sectors, and to research and address the economic empowerment of citizens and generally the safety of workers and human resource development, with a special emphasis on the development of skills and the movement of community nationals within the OECS and within CARICOM, Charles highlighted.

The new and first substantive executive of NJAM comprises Chairperson: Economist Kent Vital, Deputy Chairperson: Architect Severin McKenzie, Secretary: Lawyer John Elue Charles, Treasurer: Engineer Anthony E. Le Blanc, and Public Relations Officer: Small Business Owner and Social and Community Activist, Loftus Durand.

Four other executive members were elected as follows: Regional Consultant on Education Innovations, Project Management and Strategic Planning – David Edwards, Small Business Owner – Paula Celestine; Former Superintendent of Police – Nicholas George, and Contractor and Social Activist – Earl Bruno.