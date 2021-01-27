NJAM to hold virtual symposium on best practices for development of an international airport

The National Joint Action Movement (NJAM) in collaboration with Wesley Development Organization (WEDO) has organized a virtual symposium on the subject of the proposed international airport for Dominica.
The event is scheduled for Saturday 30th January 2021, at 2:00 pm. It will focus on Best Practices for Development of International Airports and will be carried live on Q95 Radio, on the Wice Qfm Facebook page, and on the Dominica News Online (DNO) live feed.
An open invitation is extended to all other radio stations and media outlets to carry the programme live. This symposium is aimed at educating the general public and other stakeholders on the processes and practices that are followed as acceptable procedures during the planning and implementation of international airport projects.
Presenters will include local experts and professionally trained Dominicans in the diaspora.
An invitation has also been extended to the Government of Dominica to make available a nominee for the presentation of a status update on its intended airport project.
@Lyin’ Clown
Are you a comedian? Nobody can take you serious after posting that unadulterated gibberish. Are you, Man Bites Dogs and Gary biological triplets? All three of you think precisely alike. Extreme Gibberish!
I cannot see the point of all that bulls**t talks about our airport it will be built regardless of what, we have all the big boys such as UK, China, and many more highly qualified engineers that knows about building an international airport, having said that what the hell that so-called workers clowns Linton, Edison, sell by date and the rest of idiots know about an inter-airport go to hell you lots!!!
BANDAY,how many times must the Government say,they have consulted EXPERTS locally,and,international?They were told the present site is the BEST SITE to build the airport.All studies are just for RECORDS.Building a house,do draw a plan and then land,or you buy land and then build house?Government should not get involved with these TRAITORS.
I would like to think that any and all discussion will aim at influencing the process. Therefore I don’t understand the need for that question. We are all aware that this government is in no way shape or form, ready to undertake this project, neither are the people of Wesley. The one man government with the 17 other paid political con people know that all this talk is just to discard the previous plans developed.
Destroying a long established community of a rich history in order to build an airport when there is an alternative plot of land already paid for by government is an ill-conceived idea.
To uproot many citizens from the only place they have called home for generations is both insensitive and inhumane. Money cannot replace cherished memories, customs and ancestral ties to the land.
I convincingly submit that the only reason that the present Skerrit led administration chose this new site over the former location is for petty, political reasons. They want to deny their predecessors any perceived credit.
It’s ridiculously wasteful to waste over seventy million dollars ($70 000 000) that was spent to secure the previous site strictly for political reasons especially in economically tough times such as these. UNBELIEVABLE!
My goodness, here we go again with these low grade obstructionists! You just cannot face reality, you are in the minority. You have been gripping and whinnying about an international airport, now YOU want it on your terms and your location. GET A LIFE!
A welcomed initiative, but I hope that at least one of the presenters will raise the question: is an International Airport – regardless of location – is the best solution to Dominica’s access problems.
Dominica thing is all about bull-crap talk!
This symposium is nothing more than talking crap, how many ways are there to develop or build an International Airport?
They can talk as much fart as they wish in Dominica; unless it is constructed to meet the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards; not one international flight will be allowed to land in Dominica, not one single commercial (passenger jet aircraft will be allowed to land in Dominica).
And so it is imperative to not the following!
“The FAA is working with our Caribbean partners to enhance the safety and efficiency of aviation in an important region next to the United States.
Through the Caribbean Initiative, the FAA’s technical experts work with our Caribbean partners to improve air traffic flow management through collaborative decision-making, and increasing airport safety and certification in the region. It also supports the region’s implementation of International Civil Aviation…
Continue:
It also supports the region’s implementation of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.”
The talk in Dominica matters not; there are entities specialized in the building of International Airports; if it is not built to a specific standard, the FAA will not issue a permit to accept international flights.
Nevertheless, seen that Dominica is the first and only resilient country in the world, and since Dominica is the only tropical country in the world where a corrupted so called prime minister installs two fire place, and sat in front of one like a damn clown, in a country where the temperature range between 70- 91 degrees year round even on Christmas day.
De man cold; too much snow in Dominica!
Hahahahahahahahahahah!
We never know what the Dominican airport experts know better than the rest of the World about building International Airport eh!
They will all run off their mouth, until the proposal makes it exit into oblivion.
“An invitation has also been extended to the Government of Dominica to make available a nominee for the presentation of a status update on its intended airport project.” .
I love that but we all know Skerrit is too proud and full of himself to allow that to happen. Plus, too many “alleged” lies have been told about this whole airport debacle and it will be very hard for them remember all the lies when questions start coming. But, great initiative NJAM hopefully Skerro and Fidel Grant make themselves available accordingly if they are honest.
What’s the purpose of this symposium? Informational only… or are discussions intended to contribute to and influence the development process?
You are so right when you asked, what is the purpose of this symposium. This symposium is worthless and meaningless. I believe that such symposium should be held a year ago when the Government announced plans to build the International Airport. The Government has successfully completed its studies nationally and also with international Aviation bodies and so now the project is moving forward as planned.
Please point us to we’re we can find this information.