NJAM to hold virtual symposium on best practices for development of an international airport

The National Joint Action Movement (NJAM) in collaboration with Wesley Development Organization (WEDO) has organized a virtual symposium on the subject of the proposed international airport for Dominica.

The event is scheduled for Saturday 30th January 2021, at 2:00 pm. It will focus on Best Practices for Development of International Airports and will be carried live on Q95 Radio, on the Wice Qfm Facebook page, and on the Dominica News Online (DNO) live feed.

An open invitation is extended to all other radio stations and media outlets to carry the programme live. This symposium is aimed at educating the general public and other stakeholders on the processes and practices that are followed as acceptable procedures during the planning and implementation of international airport projects.

Presenters will include local experts and professionally trained Dominicans in the diaspora.

An invitation has also been extended to the Government of Dominica to make available a nominee for the presentation of a status update on its intended airport project.