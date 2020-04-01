‘No breaches’, no escapes at Dominica’s COVID-19 facilities says Deputy Police Chief

Deputy Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette, is shooting down rumours that some people placed at quarantine facilities in Dominica have escaped.

Recently, there was information circulating on social media, that that two people had escaped, however, Corbette said at a news conference on Monday that this is untrue.

“So far, there are no breaches at the quarantine facilities or the COVID hospital,” he revealed. “I know there have been reports circulating of persons escaping or absconding from the sites, I wish to say that these reports are untrue and malicious.”

He continued, “No one has escaped from the facilities or the hospital.”

Corbette said According to him, in light of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has been engaged in a number of COVID-19-related activities in support of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment.

These activities include patrolling the City of Roseau, patrolling all the villages throughout Dominica, patrols at sea to prevent illegal entry, security duty at checkpoints, security duty at the COVID hospital and surveillance at bays and beaches to prevent illegal entry.

Additionally, Corbette stated that the immigration department has been identifying and arresting individuals who have entered the state illegally.

“So far, these individuals have been quarantined at the Government quarantine facility at Picard and are being dealt with according to law,” he said. “Anyone who is found entering the state illegally will be dealt with according to law.”

The Deputy Police Chief made it clear that “No one will get a free pass.”

Corbette thanked the members of the public for cooperating with the police during the period of the curfew and for also reporting breaches.

“We have had many calls of people who have been suspected to breach the curfew order or the quarantine rules, and we have dealt with every one of those speedily,” he stated.