No case of coronavirus in Dominica as of Sunday Health Minister says

To date, Dominica remains one of the few Caribbean islands that have not recorded any positive case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health Minister, Irving McIntyre made this announcement came at a national consultation on the COVID-19 pandemic held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Friday.

McIntyre said over the past week, numerous COVID-19 tests have been carried out and so far, all came back negative.

“This doesn’t mean that we will never get a case of coronavirus but at present, we do not have any positive case of coronavirus in Dominica,” he noted.

The Health Minister stated that many of our proactive measures, surveillance and home quarantine activities may create fake news and misinformation and has urged that Dominicans should only to pay attention to the information being released by the Ministry of Health.

The Minister’s statement comes in the wake of the circulation of a video on social media yesterday, Sunday, which showed an ambulance at the Ferry Terminal in Roseau and an individual in a hazmat suit apparently sanitizing an area inside the terminal.

It turns out that situation had to do with a family a Dominican family of 4 which arrived here on Sunday after being on a cruise ship in Martinique on which there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Dominica News Online (DNO) was able to ascertain from sources associated with the ferry that the family was tested before boarding the ferry to Dominica and the results were negative.

Health officials have confirmed that on arrival in Dominica further tests were conducted, they again tested negative but were sent into isolation at home as a precautionary measure.

“We are closely monitoring the scenario of COVID-19 and we will give you honest and factual updates as time goes along,” Dr. McIntyre says.

He called on members of the public to come together and play their part in combating this disease adding “this is not a time for divisive action.”

The Health minister advised persons to practise regular hand washing, proper respiratory etiquette and social distancing.

He encouraged people who may have any important information relating to COVID-19 to call the ministry’s hotline at 448-2151.

Below is a video of a hazmat-clad individual inside the ferry terminal.