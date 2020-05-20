No decision has been made regarding WCMF 2020 says Piper

Director of Tourism and CEO of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Colin Piper has announced that no decision has been made thus far for the staging of the 2020 World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).

He made the announcement during an interview on State-Owned Radio DBS.

This year, several festivals celebrated around the region and the world, have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Well the decision will be taken in a series of stages…,” Piper said. “Will the borders open and when will the borders open? What will the protocols be for mass gatherings? What will the protocols be for physical distancing?”

He continued, “All these sorts of things. What will the protocol be for staying at not only paid accommodations but a lot of people come and stay with friends?”

Piper said there are a number of decisions that need to be considered and then taken in a sequence process, “and then it will lead us to an eventual decision as to what we are going to do with the World Creole Music Festival or any other mass gatherings that would have been planned.”

According to him, there would have been a number of village feasts that would have been happening through the summer and those too are obviously being impacted.

The DDA CEO commented on to statements made by some members of the public who said this year’s WCMF should be cancelled.

“People are entitled to their opinion and we appreciate it, we take that into consideration and we will consult with the health officials and others who are in the position to advise the DDA based on that,” Piper stated. “Certainly the voice of the people is always something that is taken into consideration so we appreciate them making those comments and those statements.”