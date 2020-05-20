No decision has been made regarding WCMF 2020 says Piper

Director of Tourism and CEO of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Colin Piper has announced that no decision has been made thus far for the staging of the 2020 World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).
He made the announcement during an interview on State-Owned Radio DBS.
This year, several festivals celebrated around the region and the world, have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
“Well the decision will be taken in a series of stages…,” Piper said. “Will the borders open and when will the borders open? What will the protocols be for mass gatherings? What will the protocols be for physical distancing?”
He continued, “All these sorts of things. What will the protocol be for staying at not only paid accommodations but a lot of people come and stay with friends?”
Piper said there are a number of decisions that need to be considered and then taken in a sequence process, “and then it will lead us to an eventual decision as to what we are going to do with the World Creole Music Festival or any other mass gatherings that would have been planned.”
According to him, there would have been a number of village feasts that would have been happening through the summer and those too are obviously being impacted.
The DDA CEO commented on to statements made by some members of the public who said this year’s WCMF should be cancelled.
“People are entitled to their opinion and we appreciate it, we take that into consideration and we will consult with the health officials and others who are in the position to advise the DDA based on that,” Piper stated. “Certainly the voice of the people is always something that is taken into consideration so we appreciate them making those comments and those statements.”
3 Comments
CANCEL PLEASE !
What are the benefits derived from this CARNAL oriented WCMF? the Gov’t have been subsidizing this FEEL GOOD get together from its inception, some say that NEPOTISM seems to be the only beneficiary. Instead of this DRUNKEN base FETE, why not an INVENTION Caribbean FEST? this is the time to showcase the young MINDS of the Islands, not DRINKING and EATING all the DEAD FOODS while making FOOLS of themselves. We have vast numbers of Dominicans at home and DIASPORA asking for the DOING away of this TRASHY FEST. It also seems that Carnaval 2021 is a NO NO, direct from the DEVINE FORCES.
I really don’t see this event taking place. What’s the hold up in announcing the cancellation? COVID cases are increasing on Islands such as Haiti and Jamaica, not to mention US and UK. The event involves the gathering of large crowd, bands on stage with more than 10 members. There is no way this can be held this year. DFC, there are times tough decisions have to be made but this is no brainer. Stop procrastinating! The Festival must be canceled this year!