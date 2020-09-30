No evidence of community transmission, says Dr. Ahmed, as Dominica records another positive case of COVID-19

Dominica has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 taking the total number of current active cases to 7.

However, National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed, said at a press conference on Tuesday evening that there is no evidence of community transmission.

“As at today, [Tuesday 29th September] the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 31,” he said. “Since the opening of the border, a total of 13 cases were identified. They are between the ages of 2 years and 59 years-old.”

According to Dr. Ahmed, all except one are asymptomatic.

“One has mild symptoms, namely shortness of breath, but no fever,” he explained.

He said that most of these cases – 10 out of 13 – are imported and have been placed at the quarantine facility on arrival.

“Only 3 out of 87 contacts that were traced, tested positive for Covid-19,” Dr. Ahmed revealed. “This means that 96 percent of the contacts were PCR negative.”

He said 7 out of 13 positive cases are at the COVID facility undergoing the isolation phase and the rest have fully recovered.

Dr. Ahmed added that the transmission of COVID remains sporadic and is due to importation of cases.

The National Epidemiologist took the opportunity to once again inform the public on some key points with regard to pre-arrival screening.

“All travellers coming to stay, stay meaning including overnight stay, in Dominica, are required to complete the online health questionnaire,” Dr. Ahmed stated, adding that online questionnaires must be completed no later than 7:00AM on the arrival day.

He said all E-mail notifications are sent out by 6:00AM on the arrival day

He advised that persons who may have difficulties in filling out the questionnaire should contact a Mr. Lodrick at 1-767-276-7986 or email [email protected]

“If the individual doesn’t receive a reply after successfully submitting his/her questionnaire by 10:00PM, that is the night prior to the time of travel or arrival day, they are asked to send an email to [email protected],“Dr. Ahmed said.

He said all travellers, except individuals from the CARICOM Bubble, are required to obtain a negative PCR result within 72 hours from the arrival date.