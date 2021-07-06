No mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers to Dominica from Wednesday

The Dominica government has announced that effective Wednesday July 7, there will be no mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers to the island who have been medically cleared.
Minister for Health, Dr. Irvin McIntyre, made the disclosure in a statement earlier this evening in which he outlined some adjustments to the protocols for vaccinated individuals travelling to Dominica.
Below is the full statement by the minister.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
45 Comments
This is one area local officials in Dominica need to make sure protocols are followed and enforced to the T. Slackness in enforcement will only set us back. Move forward cautiously and adjust accordingly
But wait the vaccine doesnt prevent anyone from getting covid.. it dont prevent anyone from spreading covid.. it might only make someone asymptomatic and 99% of covid cases without vaccine are either asymptomatic or mild.. so y force someone to take something which has little to no impact…
Tell me of anything you know in life that is 100% effective or guaranteed. God promised us heaven and yet it is not guaranteed based on your deeds. Not even the very life you have is guaranteed yet you eat and drink to stay alive even if you know that’s not guaranteed to keep you alive………STOP being an idoit or an ahse whoele.
There is a saying. If it’s not broken. Don’t fix it.
Guy the only method you have to medically clear anybody, is to take their body temperature
Irving how will you know that people arriving on the island are fully vaccinated; how will you prove that they are fully vaccinated?
Anybody can say “I am fully vaccinated” whereas they are not; if you are changing the protocol from quarantine; to no quarantine you must have some method in place to certify that all visitors and “RR” returning residence are fully vaccinated.
You have a problem; because you are not simply dealing with the original COVID-19 virus, you now have the Delta Variance, and other different strains of the virus to deal with; depending from what part of the world the visitors derive.
Be informed, even the Delta Variance is much easier contracted; in addition to that more deadly, than the original. Just a thought of informing you!
Note: For a typical adult, body temperature can be anywhere from 97 F to 99 F. Babies and children have a little higher range: 97.9…
Babies and children have a little higher range: 97.9 F to 100.4 degrees F.
Whereas children; and baby’s do contract the virus also, assuming that a baby arrive with a temperature of a 104, how are you going to deal with that; will the baby go into quarantine; besides high body temp. or in general a fever is not totally an indication that one is infected with the virus.
“Guy the only method you have to medically clear anybody is to take their body temperature”—
Telemaque why don’t you stop making a fool of yourself trying to play doctor? Are you saying that no one can have a high temperature apart from Corvid 19?
Suppose you decide to go to Dominica, would you like to be told, when you arrive at the airport: “We have no way of knowing and cannot prove that you are fully vaccinated?” What would be your reaction?
That is why the Health Minister mentioned medically cleared, he means that people should have official documents to show that they are fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus–is that not the way it works for every other situation?
Don’t they give you an official document to confirm you have been vaccinated in the USA? How can you so often, speak so foolishly pretending to be smart?
Telemaque why don’t you stop making a fool of yourself trying to play doctor? Are you saying that no one can have a high temperature apart from Corvid 19?”(Elizabeth)
Why don’t you learn to read and understand what I wrote; if you are not capable; ask that corrupted crook Roosevelt Skerrit your son to explain it to you!
I feel so sorry for you; I will not waist my time except to suggest you read the the continuing paragraphs, perhaps your feeble mind might click!
If I write something and you do not comprehend; and in your confusion you believe I am playing doctor; ask your doctor of fart Roosevelt Skerrit to interpret what I said to you!
Dr. Fart Roosevelt Skerrit medical practice specializes in fart eh!
Roosevelt is a fart specialists!
Hahahahahahahaahahaha!
You know very well that I am not and is never confused about anything that you write, but it is all foolishness and I am pointing that out to you. You wrote NOTHING above.
Just look at your defence against me, it is so weak and senseless, nothing of substance. You are always quick to mention PM Skerrit, what does he have to do with your pack of garbage? Will not waste your time; so why did you respond?
Feel sorry for yourself, not for me. I stated my point, as usual, against what you wrote, be a man and defend yourself accordingly. Or is it that you have nothing for defence? I am not surprised!
please dont make this type of mistake that the BVI did. right now there are over 400 cases within a short space of time. the vaccinated ones are the ones spreading the virus. i believe you need to rethink this decision.
Then get vaccinated…. There was a virus before a vaccine so it cant be the vaccine spreading the virus…. The virus is being spread due to the ignorance of the people worldwide…..
That is very stupid for anyone to think that the vaccinated are the people spreading the virus.
Again where it pertains to Dominicans we run off our mouth talking fart when we don’t have a clue about what is going on.
By now more than 600,000 Americans have died due to the virus.
With almost half the population of the United States vaccinated the virus is fast disappearing, but you I suppose a better informed than the best epidemiologist allows you to talk such nonsense.
Don’t get vaccinated the world might be a better place without you.
People read you can have the vaccine or not but if you are not cleared you must go quarantine the must do covid rapid test at airport
I’m a Dominican currently living in the British Virgin islands and Mr. Skerritt this is a big mistake. We on the small island of Tortola decided this and now we currently battling 480 COVID-19 cases in the territory and there is still more to come. Vaccinated person’s can still transmit the virus. Please reconsider and protect the people of Dominica.
What prompted this hasty change in policy is the fact that Skerritt was caught red handed breaking the existing protocols, by not quarantining following his trip to Venezuela. He was called out and made to look like a vagabond law breaker.
I a happy to hear that. I am fully vaccinated, and I had already decided I was not going to subject myself to any sort of quarantine to travel to any country. That takes away one hurdle that I don’t have to deal with.
Make a search “SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England: technical briefing 17” and make sure to open the file 17 from the UK Government website made by Public Health England. Pages 13-14.
Data for you do not go for you all through it for Delta cases:
1. For people >50 years:
21 days post does 1 – 3865 cases
Received 2 doses – 3546 cases
Unvaccinated – 976 cases
Total vaccinated 7499 cases to unvaccinated 976 cases
2. Deaths from Delta for >50 years:
21 days post does 1 – 17 cases
Received 2 doses – 50 cases
Unvaccinated – 38 cases
Total vaccinated 68 cases to unvaccinated 38 cases
So, the real question is now for you how old are you?
You need to go back to school. You can not even read properly. You are not a facts checker but rather a crap checker.
Geez! I thought you were going to say that you are coming here to spend some money we.
Why is this your business where I plan to spend my money? And who are you? How do you know that I don’t spend money there, even if I am away? It may be quite likely that I spend more money there than you who are there, so mind your own business!
So soon as Skerr’s need to move around, quarantine rules change eh…. Alas boy, that man have allyou by the balls
you make no sense
I guess if not vaccinated stay away from Dominica because there is now a requirement to upload vaccine passport. Haha. Westay la. People have choices of whether they want the vaccine or not stop trying to make people take vaccine. Mwen ka westay la Mwen yay la and keep my money in my pocket. I’m mot desperate to be in DA.
Dominica please don’t allow this, we are paying for this right now in the BVI!! Vaccinated persons carry the variants without knowing and just walk right into the territory and infect the unvaccinated! We’re talking about almost 500 new cases in 4-5 days! No quarantine is a biggg risk.
The BVI did not try this! The BVI allowed vaccinated persons to enter and roam free without testing upon arrival which was a careless mistake!
The Dominican government is still safeguarding its people by offering rapid testing upon arrival to ensure vaccinated visitors aren’t infected.
Please stop spreading the spirit of fear through the nature isle!
Isn’t he a doctor????
There are two groups of people Dr Mcintyre. Those who are vaccinated, and those who are not vaccinated.
What about those who are NOT vaccinated??????
Do you want to force people to take the
vaccine???
You people are real …… Has the doctor ever indicated that he wants to force anyone to take the vaccine?
Who cares whether you in particular take it or not!
DNO, YOU really not easy!
Why do YOU, on many occasions tend to always modify my comment to suit you?
Question, Is it ok to refer to the PM…” as a no law no constitution PM…. ” just asking?!
So mister ‘defender of everything you don’t know”, what did he say about un-vaccinated people?
@%. I generally don’t disagree with you but as much as I dislike the cabal i will be totally supportive if they mandate that vaccines are mandatory to come into Dca. Also, I firmly believe that anyone walking the streets and going about in public spaces who are not vaccinated be jailed if they are not wearing masks. Dcans too damn harden according to my mother! I cant wait for all airlines to mandate vaccine cards before boarding and deny those not vaccinated from boarding. They not vaccinated but ask them why they have some BS conspiracy theory or dont even know exactly why ……Oh Dominica
How foolish, as usual! The man said that people must be fully vaccinated to avoid quarantine. He is not forcing anyone to be vaccinated, but they will have to encounter usual rules because of their choice. What is your contention about?
Dominica flushes everything it has achieved down the toilet. Doesn’t this cretin realise vaccinated people can transmit the virus, including variants ?
Please DONT do it. Vaccinated people can still spread the virus and can create a muck. That in itself will bring us back to square one after we did all this hard work. If you don’t believe me check what’s going on in the BVI. They had zero cases and by the time they took this measure, they are up to 480 in a week.
http://www.virginislandsnewsonline.com/en/news/vi-covid-19-cases-skyrocket-to-480
https://bvinews.com/nightly-curfew-back-on-as-bvis-active-covid-cases-surge-to-480/
Sir, while you are the one sitting in the expert’s chair and you have my utmost respect….. the BVI cases have soared because they took the exact decision that you are taking now, allowing the vaccinated to roam free like they are invincible! The cov-19 virus biggest allies are the invincible vaccinated people carrying it to the ends of the earth
Which means the poison is usless which it is…cv19 is just a flu….but the physcopathic controllers know how to program the dumb masses to further control and experiment on them. 100 %
I swear you people are quick to type rubbish before COMPREHENDING facts! No where did he say the vaccinated will roam free!
BVI DID NOT test vaccinated persons upon arrival! There was no way for them to know who was infected upon arrival! Dominican government is ensuring that you pay for rapid testing that must be completed and cleared before you leave the airport!
Read and comprehend facts before spewing drama!
I think this was implemented to quell the anger over why this no law no constitution PM, did not quarentine upon his return to DA from Venezuela.
Totally agree with you
One would think so, because that man has previous FORM and he told all of us on numerous occasions: no law and no constitution… All you thought he was yoking. You better think again, he demonstrates on a weekly basis that he mend every single word. Dominicans just too stupid.
So because the delta variant is more transmittable ( According to you) vaccinated people no longer needs to quarantine. You find that makes any sense. Just say you saying that vaccinated people no longer need quarantine so u get a jump on other islands for tourism nuh. And stop use science as ur excuse
Wednesday is two days from today but some did leave the airport on arrival and went straight home. There are examples of those from Vielle-case and Laplaine. One call from the airport was made to Skerrit(Dominica) and the all clear was given to some of his close associates and straight home bound they travelled. Yet it was not the same for some. Rule only applies to the most vulnerable or those described as nothing.
But their friends from the vielle case constituency and Laplain constituency came in from the US on Sunday and went straight home. So to some there was no mandatory quarantine for a while now. So sorry for you Dominicans with that empty China hospital
Dr. True that you are going with the Science etc. Can’t blame you there. But actually Science in this case is really USA. Would we accept the Cuban vaccine if the USA said no to it?
Well, that is good news to read!
My home shopping Mall in North York, Toronto, is all lighted up again and the shops are opened for us to enter and do our shopping, what a delighted relief!
I hope that this is the end of the horror we have faced for the past 18 months. Dominicans give thanks to God for His mercy and compassion in Love
big mistake. vaccinated people can still carry covid and infect others. this has obviouslt been done for the cruise ships. lunacy.