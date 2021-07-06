No mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers to Dominica from Wednesday

The Dominica government has announced that effective Wednesday July 7, there will be no mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers to the island who have been medically cleared.

Minister for Health, Dr. Irvin McIntyre, made the disclosure in a statement earlier this evening in which he outlined some adjustments to the protocols for vaccinated individuals travelling to Dominica.

Below is the full statement by the minister.

