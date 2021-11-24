No need for panic about changing water levels at boiling lake says Blackmoore

The Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore, has sought to allay any concerns which may have been occasioned by fluctuating water levels at Dominica’s Boiling Lake by assuring residents that the volcanic alert level for Dominica remains at green, meaning that our volcanoes are in dormant state.

Blackmoore’s statement comes as the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) is investigating changing water levels at the Boiling Lake, a phenomenon that has occurred several times since the discovery of the lake in 1876.

The Minister said that the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) and the UWI-SRC were alerted to the occurrence by a local tour guide on November 18, 2021.

“The lake levels have dropped significantly, and have been restored at least eight times in the past. The last draining episode occurred on the 8th of November, 2016, with the lake returning to its normal state by the 10th of January 2017,” Blackmoore stated.

He therefore stressed that based on scientific advice, the observed changes in the water level and activity at the Boiling Lake are not necessarily related to increased volcanic activity in the area.

“However, it is important to note that during this period, harmful gases such as carbon dioxide can be released and small steam explosions may occur,” the National Security Minister advised while reiterating that based on scientific advice, “there is no need for panic.”

With Dominica’s volcanic alert level at green, Blackmoore said this signifies that volcanic activity is at the background level or within normal range.

UWI Seismic Centre officials visited the site on November 22, to commence their investigation, along with staff of the Division of Forestry and National Parks and the ODM .

In the past during similar occurrences, officials have cautioned residents and visitors alike that they should desist from going to the Boiling Lake as well as swimming in the lake when the water gets cold.

While the authorities have made no mention of the site being closed due to the current situation, local Historian Dr. Lennox Honychurch has sounded a warning on via a post on his Facebook page.

Honychurch says the news about fluctuations in the level of water at the Boiling Lake should not be alarming, however, those who visit the site during such time should exercise extreme caution.

The latest UWI-SRC report on the current activity can be viewed on the Centre’s website at this link: https://uwiseismic.com/water-level-fluctuations-observed-at-the-boiling-lake-dominica/?fbclid=IwAR1vTRUl8duRJLhJFHTcjiFwGn9Krf50w3NWrqRixJnHXhHeNXadu9b8KEw

Below is a recent video taken by the UWI-SRC at the Boiling Lake.