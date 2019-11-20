Nomination Day went well says the Electoral Office

Today, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, was Nomination Day in Dominica and assuming that all showed for nomination, a total of 42 candidates will contest the next general election carded for December 6, 2019.

Press and Public Education Officer at the Electoral Commission, Elias Dupuis, told DNO that he is encouraged and heartened by the fact the there were no reports of incidents.

“We have not had any report of incidents of anyone trying to disturb the proceedings for Nomination Day, which is quite encouraging and heartening, to see that people are willing to participate in the process and not just the candidates,” he stated.

Although according to Dupuis there no incidents of direct interference in the Nomination Day process, Catherine Daniel – the DLP Candidate for the Colihaut Constituency wrote on her Facebook page that she had to travel to her constituency by boat in order to get nominated.

“Thank you to my constituents for making my nomination possible. I travelled to the Constituency by boat. My constituents picked me up and escorted me peacefully to the Colihaut Village Council Office. The love, peace, and support of my constituents are immeasurable”.

Daniel’s boat trip became necessary due to the blockage of the E.O. Leblanc Highway at Salisbury the night before by protesters involved in the campaign for electoral reform.

The incumbent Dominica Labour Party (DLP) led by Roosevelt Skerrit and United Workers Party (UWP) led by Lennox Linton are the only two parties contesting this election. The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), under the leadership of Kent Vital, has bowed out of the race but has thrown its support behind the United Workers Party and encouraged DFP members to do the same.

The 42 candidates will be contesting for the seats in twenty-one constituencies on the island.

Roseau Central – Melissa Skerrit (DLP) , Glenroy “SoSo” Cuffy (UWP)

Roseau North – Danny Lugay (UWP) , Joseph Isaac (DLP)

Roseau South – Chekirah Lockhart (DLP), Joshua Francis (UWP)

Roseau Valley – Ronald Charles (UWP), Irving McIntyre (DLP)

Grand Bay – Edward Registe (DLP), Nept Pacquette (UWP)

Scotshead – Samuel Christian (UWP), Denise Charles (DLP)

Petite Savanne – Kenneth Darroux (DLP), Rosana Emmanuel (UWP)

Mahaut – Felix Thomas (UWP), Rayburn Blackmoore(DLP)

St. Joseph – Monell Williams (UWP), Adis King (DLP)

Colihaut – Catherine Daniel (DLP), Nicholas George (UWP)

Salisbury – Hector John (UWP), Nicholson Esprit (DLP)

Portsmouth – Ian Douglas (DLP), Jefferson James (UWP)

Vielle Case – Clement Marcellin (UWP), Roosevelt Skerrit (DLP)

Paix Bouche – Rosalind Paul (DLP), Davis George (UWP)

Cottage – Marcus Romain (UWP), Reginald Austrie (DLP)

Wesley – Fidel Grant (DLP), Ezekiel Bazil (UWP)

Marigot – Lennox Linton (UWP), Gregory Riviere (DLP)

Kalinago – Cozier Federick (DLP), Anette Sanford (UWP)

Castle Bruce – Ernie Jno-Finn (UWP), Octavia Alfred (DLP)

Grand Fond – Greta Roberts (DLP), Pharo Cuffy (UWP)

Laplaine – Francisca Joseph (UWP), Kent Edwards (DLP)

The Dominica Labour Party has been governing the affairs of the country from 2000 -2019. Roosevelt Skerrit became prime minister and leader of the DLP after the death of Pierre Charles in 2003 until the present.