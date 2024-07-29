Non-profit organization empowers survivors of gender-based violence to leave

Assistance is available to victims of gender-based violence in Dominica from the Refuge Project. The current Refuge Project is funded by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI). It is an initiative of Lifeline Ministries, a non-profit organization (NGO) in Dominica spearheaded by Executive Director Tina Alexander.

‘Sister Tina’ as she is widely known, said the focus at present is responding to the gender-based violence situation in Dominica. “We work closely with the Bureau of Gender Affairs who face a challenge in helping people who need immediate refuge to escape violent situations in their homes. Be it intimate partner violence, sexual abuse, or violence from some other person.”

According to Sister Tina, thus far the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) has funded the program, specifically the pilot program, and the first grant from September 2023 to February 2024. Assistance has been given to 23 people with Gender Based Violence (GBV) issues, 7 of whom needed refuge. Also, assistance is provided for men, women, and children in collaboration with the Welfare Department.

The second grant runs from July 2024 to February 2025. The first grant included training the Safe Hosts and creating the manual. The second grant provides refuge for as many as possible but, includes funding for counselling and support in transition.

“Gender-based violence, particularly intimate partner violence can take lives. Two of my friends died within 24 hours of each other at New Year 2023. And many others are damaged in the fall-out. We are still supporting children in Morne Prosper and providing counselling to bereaved family members.” She added that child sexual abuse spoils lives, causing psychological damage and affecting relationships.

Sister Tina said a challenge that government services face is, off-hours help and advice.

Therefore, currently, there is training for Gender-Based Violence Operators, for a WhatsApp off-hours Helpline, funded by the Maria Holder Memorial Trust. This should be launched in September.

“We now have a network of Safe Hosts across the island so we can help people to be safe as soon as they get the courage to leave. We have a network of psychosocial supporters and recruit sympathetic landlords,” she added.

Meantime, anyone in need of help and advice about reporting offences, getting out of danger, or accessing survivors’ recovery counselling, may contact the Lifeline Office in Goodwill at 1 767 275 8367. Also, you may contact the Bureau of Gender Affairs at 1 767 266 3023 and they will contact Lifeline Ministries regarding refuge, whilst they support the person with a protection order and longer-term housing plans.

Donations are welcomed from the public to include clothing, furniture, bedding, and groceries among others, to help support the program. Additionally, corporate sponsors are welcome to participate post-Feb 2025, as Lifeline Ministries is gazetted as a reputable charity.