Noreen John confirmed to run in Grand Bay for UWP

When the United Workers Party presents all of its 21 candidates for the next general election in Dominica on Suday, Lawyer, Noreen John, will be among.

UWP leader Lennox Linton confirmed publicly for the first time on his party’s radio programme, “Workers Voice” on Wednesday night that John will be representing the UWP in the Grand Bay Constituency in the next election. She will challenge Edward Registe of the Dominica Labour Party.

The UWP will present its candidates to the Dominican public at a national event to be held on the Roseau Bay front on Sunday May 19, 2019.

The slate of UWP candidates to be announced comprises: Rosana Emmanuel – Petite Savanne, Noreen John – Grand Bay, Dr. Sam Christian – Soufriere, Joshua Francis – Roseau South, Ronald Charles – Roseau Valley, Glenroy Cuffy – Roseau Central, Danny Lugay – Roseau North, Felix Thomas – Mahaut, Monelle Williams – St. Joseph, Hector John – Salisbury, Nicholas George – Colihaut, Jefferson James – Portsmouth, Marcus Romain – Cottage, Clement Marcellin – Vieille Case, Davis George – Calibishie, Ezekiel Bazil – Wesley, Lennox Linton – Marigot, Dr. Worrel Sanford – Kalinago Territory, Ernie Jno Finn – Castle Bruce, Dr. Pharaoh Cuffy – Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique and Francisca Joseph – La Plaine.

The event will begin at 3:00 pm.