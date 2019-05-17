Noreen John confirmed to run in Grand Bay for UWP

When the United Workers Party presents all of its 21 candidates for the next general election in Dominica on Suday, Lawyer, Noreen John, will be among.
UWP leader Lennox Linton confirmed publicly for the first time on his party’s radio programme, “Workers Voice” on Wednesday night that John will be representing the UWP in the Grand Bay Constituency in the next election. She will challenge Edward Registe of the Dominica Labour Party.
The UWP will present its candidates to the Dominican public at a national event to be held on the Roseau Bay front on Sunday May 19, 2019.
The slate of UWP candidates to be announced comprises: Rosana Emmanuel – Petite Savanne, Noreen John – Grand Bay, Dr. Sam Christian – Soufriere, Joshua Francis – Roseau South, Ronald Charles – Roseau Valley, Glenroy Cuffy – Roseau Central, Danny Lugay – Roseau North, Felix Thomas – Mahaut, Monelle Williams – St. Joseph, Hector John – Salisbury, Nicholas George – Colihaut, Jefferson James – Portsmouth, Marcus Romain – Cottage, Clement Marcellin – Vieille Case, Davis George – Calibishie, Ezekiel Bazil – Wesley, Lennox Linton – Marigot, Dr. Worrel Sanford – Kalinago Territory, Ernie Jno Finn – Castle Bruce, Dr. Pharaoh Cuffy – Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique and Francisca Joseph – La Plaine.
The event will begin at 3:00 pm.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
UWP said no cleansing of the Voters List no Elections.No voters ID no elections.Lying Blue Bugs just like Viewsexpress.Anybody who says nothing is. happening in Dominica is a TRAITOR.
Ms. John you are a Lawyer but not a very estute one. You should know which case you can ague and win. This is definitely a blunder on your part but I still admire your bravery.
You mean her opponent, Edward Registe is a woman? I never know that.
As long as she not like her namesake Irene John, I have no problem with that.
Say what you like one good thing about the opposition leader that guy has good talent for digging people out of their graves. That is why blackadder and his wood worms keeps on saying dead people voting for Labour Party. When one is currupt they always think 🤔 other people are currupt as they are with their diabolical dirtiest behaviours. I didn’t mention anyone by name, but we all know what comedy so-called clowns party. I’m on about!!!
DNO please note I didn’t mention anyone names because I always seem to have people trying to throw me under the bus each times – one love Dr Pm Skerrit, and his Administrations we Red they Red everybody red Sunday will be Red.
Another lost for UWP, yall can send whoever, UWP will never win GRANDBAY, im even surprised where were you all these years Noreen?????
Day after day I continue to ask myself how is the UWP able to attract so many high profile candidates for FREE, especially when one thinks of the amount of money Skerrit is buying candidates for. I compare Skerrit and his candidates to the IPL cricket franchises that are willing to pay whatever it takes to buy players, though most of the players he buying are not among the best in the various constituencies. Yet uwp is able to get the very best to run for free man. Not only that but some of them were known laborites that were not talking. The likes of Noreen, Rosana, Clement Marcellin, Dr. Worrel Sanford, and others, are really HUGH for UWP and to me, it’s like having a franchise with no money signing Gayle, Koli, Andre Russell, Pollard, Lewis for FREE, while another Franchise with a lot of money, paying millions to sign the likes of Ambris, Nurse, and others. People like Ms. Noreen John & others confirms that UWP has a lot of secret supporters that cannot wait for the date
well the heat is on, why UWP can attract all these eligible, capable good character, hard working group. This speaks volume. Well donePM Linton.
The heat is off you should say, UR PARTY DONT STAND A CHANCE IN THIS CONSTITUENCY
Mr. crockpot praising himself. A man like % , who is intellectually bankrupt and has been repeating himself over and over in the same sentence, what new will he produced? To show how bankrupt % is, he has now agreed the NEP program is working, but would fix it. Now it’s not a crime for Diasporas to come and vote. Again he would make adjustments to the passport issue. He even promised to work with DLP next year.?? Poor Pity you are grasping at straws.
That is the greatest political team to have ever been assembled in Dominica to represent a political party. This is a true indication that Dominicans not only love Hon Lennox Linton but believe in his leadership. What a difference four years make.
The calibre of candidates of the UWP to contest the upcoming elections is of exceptional quality. All are erudite, people oriented, articulate, honest, hard working people. It seems imperative that Dominicans give Linton and his impressive slate of candidates an opportunity to resurrect and revitalize the country’s perpetually ailing economy. The jobless rate is staggering high; too many youthful and healthy lives are unproductive due to the lifeless economy.
I honestly thjng dr Sam Christian should take his time to heal. Politics is a thing that is very demanding and requires plenty of your time.
Kermit, the people begging for him, laborites and all.
UWP clearly has the superior slate of candidates (by a long way) despite the millions of $$$$$$ that DLP is awa noshed with.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Another lost deposit.
Kudos Noreen, may the best woman win in Gandbay.
WOOOOOOOOOOYYYYYYYY That one make me laugh
Put all who all you want, my pm will still win. I dont care who they put for labour in grandbay we still voting for dem. we red red red, grandbay is a red badman place we red red red.