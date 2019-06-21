NYC president defends his endorsement of DLP Salybia candidate

President of the National Youth Council (NYC) Paul Baron has responded to calls for his resignation made by Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) representative Jeff Bellot.

Bellot who spoke during an interview on Q-95 recently wasn’t too happy with Baron who endorsed Dominica Labour Party Candidate for the Salybia constituency, Cozier Frederick.

He said he will not get off Baron’s back until he does the “right thing” and resign.

Chief Youth Development Officer, John Roach has since added his voice to the call for Baron’s resignation if the NYC president “cannot adhere to the NYC Code of Conduct.”

However, Baron who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Thursday, admitted to endorsing Frederick but in the capacity of Chairman of the Salybia Labour Party Constituency Association.

He contends that the NYC constitution makes provisions with regard to political involvement by members and does not bar him from affiliating or associating with a political party.

“When I made that endorsement of Mr. Frederick, what I in fact was doing, is utilizing my capacity as the Chairman of the Salybia Labour Constituency Association of which I have been for over a decade,” he said. “It is really unfortunate that it would be perceived as if I was gathering support for any one political party.”

According to Baron, he is also a leader within the Kalinago Territory and he had the opportunity to work with Mr. Frederick, “all of my life.”

“He is in fact, an individual who shares a similar interest and similar goals and of course it is natural for me, coming from that community, to support,” he stated.

Baron pointed out that as a leader within the Dominican society, he has many roles.

“While I understand the concern that he [Bellot] may have, it also means that I am more than just one person,” the NYC president argued.

He said Dominicans clearly understand and it is no secret, “I have had the liberty of which the constitution has provided me to support the political party of my choice.”

“We have to be clear that political affiliation and association is also an international human right,” Baron asserted, adding, “I feel that the comments the gentleman is making is in fact a violation of that right.”

But Chief Youth Development Officer, John Roach has described Baron’s behaviour in endorsing a political candidate as unacceptable pointing out that it has “the tendency and the potential to undermine the confidence of the youth who look up to the NYC to address their concerns at the community, district or national level.”

Roach further stated that bearing in mind that the members of NYC may be affiliated to different political parties, “those who don’t share the NYC president’s political persuasion are likely to distrust his leadership judgement on their behalf.”

Roach referred to Section 3, Article VIII (Code of Conduct) of the NYC constitution which states:

“No member of the National Executive shall demonstrate openly in public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYC. However, an Executive member is free to his independent political affiliation and is free to attend any political gathering. This also applies to any elected officer or staff of the Council.”

Roach said these factors were taken into consideration when the constitution of the NYC was being drafted and further amendments which followed, “particularly to ensure that the Code of Conduct is adhered to by persons who serve on the Executive.