NYC president defends his endorsement of DLP Salybia candidate

President of the National Youth Council (NYC) Paul Baron has responded to calls for his resignation made by Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) representative Jeff Bellot.
Bellot who spoke during an interview on Q-95 recently wasn’t too happy with Baron who endorsed Dominica Labour Party Candidate for the Salybia constituency, Cozier Frederick.
He said he will not get off Baron’s back until he does the “right thing” and resign.
Chief Youth Development Officer, John Roach has since added his voice to the call for Baron’s resignation if the NYC president “cannot adhere to the NYC Code of Conduct.”
However, Baron who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Thursday, admitted to endorsing Frederick but in the capacity of Chairman of the Salybia Labour Party Constituency Association.
He contends that the NYC constitution makes provisions with regard to political involvement by members and does not bar him from affiliating or associating with a political party.
“When I made that endorsement of Mr. Frederick, what I in fact was doing, is utilizing my capacity as the Chairman of the Salybia Labour Constituency Association of which I have been for over a decade,” he said. “It is really unfortunate that it would be perceived as if I was gathering support for any one political party.”
According to Baron, he is also a leader within the Kalinago Territory and he had the opportunity to work with Mr. Frederick, “all of my life.”
“He is in fact, an individual who shares a similar interest and similar goals and of course it is natural for me, coming from that community, to support,” he stated.
Baron pointed out that as a leader within the Dominican society, he has many roles.
“While I understand the concern that he [Bellot] may have, it also means that I am more than just one person,” the NYC president argued.
He said Dominicans clearly understand and it is no secret, “I have had the liberty of which the constitution has provided me to support the political party of my choice.”
“We have to be clear that political affiliation and association is also an international human right,” Baron asserted, adding, “I feel that the comments the gentleman is making is in fact a violation of that right.”
But Chief Youth Development Officer, John Roach has described Baron’s behaviour in endorsing a political candidate as unacceptable pointing out that it has “the tendency and the potential to undermine the confidence of the youth who look up to the NYC to address their concerns at the community, district or national level.”
Roach further stated that bearing in mind that the members of NYC may be affiliated to different political parties, “those who don’t share the NYC president’s political persuasion are likely to distrust his leadership judgement on their behalf.”
Roach referred to Section 3, Article VIII (Code of Conduct) of the NYC constitution which states:
“No member of the National Executive shall demonstrate openly in public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYC. However, an Executive member is free to his independent political affiliation and is free to attend any political gathering. This also applies to any elected officer or staff of the Council.”
Roach said these factors were taken into consideration when the constitution of the NYC was being drafted and further amendments which followed, “particularly to ensure that the Code of Conduct is adhered to by persons who serve on the Executive.
Well Jeff the must see DFP has 5 votes to his name family only. Now the Blue Vex people, you should not be worried, because you are winning in all the polls! What is a little endorsement? According to your pollsters you have a major victory! You should be happy that labor going to get 1 seat, therefore, the election will be free and fair.? Apparently my statement hurts that it can’t make it past waiting for moderation. I will not be silent.
Bro…you even posing like Skerrit!!!!!
The same thing your Kalinago folks are fighting for, some level of independence and respect that is exactly what you are destroying.
Your Kalinago people should ban you from any lead role in the Territory because your behavior shows you will further help to impoverish them.
Paul my boy, leave that alone and be a model!
Paul Baron are you for real? You being chairman of a political association should bar you from being the president of the NYC. You are in clear violation of the constitution that speaks to your conduct. Stop trying to be a smart … and enough of your pontification my friend. You have been shown your wrong and you have admited guilt, now do the honorable thing or run the risk of your tenure being deemed illegal and irregular. No one will respect your contribution from now on my friend except we the herd fellows of the DLP who only see wrong when it’s on the other foot. What is the point? RESIGN!!!!!!
Then since one contradicts the other, clearly, he is one person and cannot adhere to two separate oaths, its only fair that he resigns from one position. If you are President of a NATIONAL youth council, this completely outweighs any code of a community association. either you are the Chairman of the Salybia Labour association and free to support your party, or you are the president of National Youth council and stick to that oath. you can’t do both. make a choice
Unfortunately, because a lot of capable persons do not come forward to serve in areas of society, the few who do come forward get to wear many hats. Hence Barron seems to think that he is so valuable and indispensable that he has lost all humility and decency. He sees himself as God’s gift to the Carib territory and to the labor party. Barron your absolute power posturing is ridiculous. My advice to you is to wet your huge ego with a little bit of humility. Apologize and mend fences. That’s how people learn from their mistakes. Good luck.
Your association with the dlp only confirms that you may have no moral and ethical values just like melo mills who is supposedly an educator and seem to defend Austrie blackmoore and roosvelt in all their coshonee including the alleged beating of a young lady
I guess the President of National Youth Council and the Chairman of the Salybia Labor Constituency Association are two different persons?????? This country i tell you………
Paul Baron its shocking you didnt close with “vote labour” at the end of that statement 😂 . As a youth Im constantly trying to sift thru all your political clouding to acknowledge and respect your capacity as a youth leader.
I support you and any kalinago trying to make a difference in society. So should you but youre one sided . You have your position already you doing like as iffff.The youth look up to you. You’re part of an independent association representing our youth. Act like it. Our leaders are a separate matter.
I’m not the president of the NYC and since you so biased I will mention another kalinago who you’ve made no mention of, aspiring to represent his people. Dr. Sanford. Voteeee for Dr. Sanforddddd.
You want to do what I just did ??then step down!!!!
Orrrr represent properly. ITS THAT SIMPLE.
Fella, you either wearing one cap, or the other. If you want to be in your labor youth baggai, fine. but you should not use one to influence the other if there are prohibitions.
The code of conduct doesn’t matter anymore in Dominica. Given that upper echelon of the govenment engages in misconduct and unethical behavior, other lower level officals are doing the same and disregarding the rule of law.
You should address a communication to Mr Roach in his official capacity……or resign.
Your little position is not as high as you think in your little head.
Your response to Mr Bellot sounds like an attack ..be careful…. you really showing your political side…… instead of responding to the Chief Youth Development officer.
You appear to have no respect at all for Mr Roach…..by not addressing him directly.
You have done a very silly job of defending your foolishness
That is the problem right there. Chairman of a Constituency Association and President of the National Youth Council at the same time? Who are you serving bro?
I blame the system. You should have never been President of the NYC in the first place. Bon.
Baron as i said in the previous post don’t have the common sense to understand what he did was wrong or he just bold face following his leader when it comes to following laws and regulations. He refuses to see certain parts of the constitution which prevents him from making public endorsements of political candidates or probably he reading with his eyes closed.
The Code of Conduct has interesting wording. I suppose one side will say that making a personal endorsement of a single candidate is showing “partnership to any political party” whereas the other side will say that it’s merely an expression of one’s “independent political affiliation”.
The infamous statement; no law no constitution is trickling down.
Skerrit has all of them in his pocket. Shame on them!!
How did we become so averse to following rules in this country? You erred. Just be a man about it! Stupes!
Further, the story on DBS news identified you as President of the National Youth Council.
“It is really unfortunate that it would be perceived as if I was gathering support for any one political party.”
But that is in fact what you did. Sometimes, I think some of your brains have been fried in this place.
Too much politics in everything in Dominica! All community and national organisations contaminated with politics. Never in the history of Dominica was every social and community based organisations so politically affiliated. But thanks to the politics of the Dominica Labour Party, this is how Domnica has become, everything national or community is now political and Labour! Those guys just destroyed the lovely country and communities we used to know as children! Why oh why do we Dominicans tolerate this. This does not bode well for the future development of the Commonwealth of Dominica.