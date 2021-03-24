NYCD revokes decision to place 1st VP on 2-week suspension

Several executive members of the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) have confirmed with Dominica News Online (DNO) that a decision to place 1st Vice President of the NYCD, Phael Lander, on a two-week suspension has been revoked.
According to our sources, a letter was sent to Lander on March 22, following allegations that on Saturday, March 20th 2021, he openly participated in what many consider partisan politics at a Dominica Labour Party-led youth forum at the Kalinago Barana Aute, which is in contravention of the NYCD constitution.
When contacted, the president of the NYCD Ashma McDougal did not deny or confirm the report, but simply stated that the executive is still in the process of conducting a thorough investigation.
While there have been mounting calls for stern actions to be taken against Lander, at least three executive members of the organization have stated to our newsroom that they don’t believe any strong action will be taken.
Another former Youth Volunteer of the NYCD told DNO that Lander has been working with the organization for several years and therefore, he is aware of the constitution, but simply put, “Phael just thinks rules don’t apply to him.”
Unconfirmed reports have also indicated that Lander holds an executive position at the Dominica Labour Party Youth Organization and the Roseau South Organization.
“He is deep into politics,” our sources say.
Meanwhile we heard from another credible source that while Lander may walk away with a slap on the wrist, the group is currently in discussion to have Publicity Coordinator, Jonathan Jones removed from the two-month-old executive, on the suspicion that he’s been leaking information on the Lander matter.
Displeased with the decision of the NYCD, a former executive member of the organization, Stephenson “Jeff” Bellot, is of the view that Lander should resign or the executive should have him removed from the position for violating the constitution of the NYCD under code of conduct.
“If they allow him to remain in the position, they are showing to other young people that it’s okay to blatantly disregard the rules which are set in place,” Bellot told DNO. “We have to set examples as young people; we cannot continue to keep violating the constitution of the NYCD or any other organization. My view is that anyone that puts themselves to serve, needs to serve without fear or favour and have to be able to stand their ground.”
According to Section 3, Article VIII (Code of Conduct) of the NYC constitution, the matter is prohibited from demonstrating openly in a public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYC. However, an Executive member is free to his independent political affiliation and is free to attend any political gathering. This also applies to any elected officer or staff of the Council.
The constitution also states that anyone who violates such shall be subject to disciplinary action not excluding expulsion.
According to Bellot, such a situation is an indication of political influence at the organization which needs to be addressed immediately.
He commended youth activist, Whitney Melinard, for exposing the matter and advised the NYCD executive, “this matter needs to be taken seriously and needs to be dealt with based on the constitution.”
“People have to realize that the constitution has been put in place to protect these organizations from the wrongdoing of individuals and once these people have violated the constitution disciplinary actions need to be taken upon them immediately. As young people we cannot thrive on that we have to set examples as young people as we are the future of our country and we need to set things right from the get go,” Bellot stated.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
Every body wants their piece of the Labour ka twavay pie so to hell with the NYCD statutes…
Get rid of the Publicity Coordinator too. Seeming like he lke too much beff.
I must say tho, this article was well written. Whoever wrote this one has a promising future in the field of investigative journalism. Keep it up!
what is the point the NYC has been a Dominica Labour Party testing ground for years so nothing new.
I wonder if Ms. Mac Dougal understands the term irony. A decision to discipline one executive member for a clear violation is revoked while another member is being threatened with removal due to “suspicions”. At every level we see how corruption permeates in Dominica. Even the youth are susceptible. If the articles say that Phael is in violation he should be removed… “unless no law, no constitution” also applies to him. Dominica is morally bankrupt and it shows.
This is so much rubbish. A number of our politicians has come through the NYC route. Former Prime Minister Pierre Charles of blessed memory is the most well known politician who graduated from the NYC. Young people should be encouraged to participate in politics not be vilified and ostracized for their participation.
Jeff Bellot that’s typical of you sticking your nose in everything. How old are you Jeff to be involved in NYCD business? While you are pounding on the youth, you did the same thing in Scotts Head by bringing two members of DFP to a church service and presented a keyboard and microphone to the parish. Why did you bring the DFP to the service under the guise of helping the parish it was a political stunt! You have always played the victim card while inducing your bias political views in everything, you are an OLD PERSON leave the young people alone.
NYCD waste of time, setting no good example for the youth. Rewarding bad behavior. But then again that’s Dominica for you. If the head is rotten what can you expect?
As predicted, there is political influence within the organization. Bellot confirmed it. Now the ball is in the hands of the youth. decisions, decisions. If he is let off with just a slap on the wrist, then evil is allowed to live on once again, and the grand master mind who planted the mole in this group smiles on. but if swift action is taken to uproot and terminate corruption, then justice gets a day to shine, and the grand master’s smile suddenly turns to a frown. decisions, decisions. to be or not to be.
I will repeat without fear of contradiction that the entire public service and almost every non-governmental organization in Dominica are corruptly influenced by the present illegal occupant of the Prime Minister’s Office.
Failure to expel this young political diehard of the DLP from the NYCD will render this potentially impactful youth organization a useless piece of abbreviation.
We wait with bated breath for the right course of action.
Because is a Labour event they have all that issue. They would find all excuse for the person if it was a workers. Leave the young man alone. In that constitution I see he is free to attend a political gathering and have political affiliation which is what he did. He was not endorsing anyone or speaking on a platform.
Why did they revoke the decision? Please investigate DNO.