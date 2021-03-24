NYCD revokes decision to place 1st VP on 2-week suspension

Several executive members of the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) have confirmed with Dominica News Online (DNO) that a decision to place 1st Vice President of the NYCD, Phael Lander, on a two-week suspension has been revoked.

According to our sources, a letter was sent to Lander on March 22, following allegations that on Saturday, March 20th 2021, he openly participated in what many consider partisan politics at a Dominica Labour Party-led youth forum at the Kalinago Barana Aute, which is in contravention of the NYCD constitution.

When contacted, the president of the NYCD Ashma McDougal did not deny or confirm the report, but simply stated that the executive is still in the process of conducting a thorough investigation.

While there have been mounting calls for stern actions to be taken against Lander, at least three executive members of the organization have stated to our newsroom that they don’t believe any strong action will be taken.

Another former Youth Volunteer of the NYCD told DNO that Lander has been working with the organization for several years and therefore, he is aware of the constitution, but simply put, “Phael just thinks rules don’t apply to him.”

Unconfirmed reports have also indicated that Lander holds an executive position at the Dominica Labour Party Youth Organization and the Roseau South Organization.

“He is deep into politics,” our sources say.

Meanwhile we heard from another credible source that while Lander may walk away with a slap on the wrist, the group is currently in discussion to have Publicity Coordinator, Jonathan Jones removed from the two-month-old executive, on the suspicion that he’s been leaking information on the Lander matter.

Displeased with the decision of the NYCD, a former executive member of the organization, Stephenson “Jeff” Bellot, is of the view that Lander should resign or the executive should have him removed from the position for violating the constitution of the NYCD under code of conduct.

“If they allow him to remain in the position, they are showing to other young people that it’s okay to blatantly disregard the rules which are set in place,” Bellot told DNO. “We have to set examples as young people; we cannot continue to keep violating the constitution of the NYCD or any other organization. My view is that anyone that puts themselves to serve, needs to serve without fear or favour and have to be able to stand their ground.”

According to Section 3, Article VIII (Code of Conduct) of the NYC constitution, the matter is prohibited from demonstrating openly in a public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYC. However, an Executive member is free to his independent political affiliation and is free to attend any political gathering. This also applies to any elected officer or staff of the Council.

The constitution also states that anyone who violates such shall be subject to disciplinary action not excluding expulsion.

According to Bellot, such a situation is an indication of political influence at the organization which needs to be addressed immediately.

He commended youth activist, Whitney Melinard, for exposing the matter and advised the NYCD executive, “this matter needs to be taken seriously and needs to be dealt with based on the constitution.”

“People have to realize that the constitution has been put in place to protect these organizations from the wrongdoing of individuals and once these people have violated the constitution disciplinary actions need to be taken upon them immediately. As young people we cannot thrive on that we have to set examples as young people as we are the future of our country and we need to set things right from the get go,” Bellot stated.