OAS election official says voter ID card is needed to address voter registry challenges in Dominica

Chief of the OAS Electoral Observation Mission for the 2019 General Elections in Dominica and former Prime Minister of Bahamas, Hurbert Ingraham, has identified several challenges in maintaining an accurate voter registry in Dominica.
Ingraham, who was speaking during a virtual meeting of the Permanent Council of the OAS on Wednesday, said Dominica is one of the few countries in the Caribbean without a voter identification card and the issuance of such a card will facilitate the identification of voters as well as the voting process.
“The mission identified several challenges in maintaining an accurate voter registry in Dominica,” he said.
According to Ingraham, while the electoral law provides for the voters list to be updated and published annually, there is no provision for a full enumeration exercise to replace it.
He said the mission recommends amending the registration of electors Act to provide for a full enumeration exercise to be conducted to replace the existing voters and thereafter, allow for the periodic verification.
The former prime minister went on to say that the Registration of Electors Act provides that Dominicans living abroad are allowed to remain registered and cast their votes in person if they remain outside the country for less than 5 years.
“The mission notes that neither the electoral commission nor other stakeholders consider that a voting abroad mechanism is urgent at this time, although it may be technically desirable in the long run,” Ingraham stated.
Meantime, Dominica’s Ambassador to the OAS, His Excellency Dr. Vince Henderson, said the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica remains committed to enhancing the electoral process and has maintained the position “that there must be review and modernization of the electoral process to ensure that every vote is counted.”
He said in this regard the government has since 2018, made available to the electoral commission almost $4 million for the purchase of equipment for hiring and training staff to implement the national identification card system to be used for elections.
“The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has also engaged Justice Sir Dennis Byron, Former Chief Justice of the OECS Supreme Court and the Caribbean Court of Justice and Privy Counselor, as the commission’s role will be to examine the issues related to the enhancement of the electoral process and advise on a way forward,” Dr. Henderson stated.
He said the government reiterates its position made before the Permanent Council last year with regards to the introduction of voter ID Cards being used for elections.
“The introduction of voter identification cards, a recommendation of the OAS electoral mission following general elections in the Commonwealth of Dominica, was accepted by the government to enhance our electoral system,” Dr. Henderson said.
He went on to say that since 2013 the government has been working towards the implementation of the recommended actions which will pave the way for mandatory use of voter identification cards during elections as well as ensure the accuracy of the voters list, the register of electors.
“Changes to our legislation have to be made to facilitate the introduction of the cards,” the ambassador said.
Dr. Henderson said that there has been no reported or prosecuted case of fraudulent voting in Dominica or any credible claim, “of a dead person ever voting.”
The election was bold face stolen. They just announced that they won. Never saw an election that had such a quick result and they had overseas voters. I trust my God. Truth will come out
If you are talking about the elections in America; you need to get lost; because you do not know what the hell you are talking about!
In Dominica withing fifteen Minuit of poles closing in the last election, and for the past twenty years you all declare Roosevelt the winner.
Dominicans always find yourselves on the wrong side of the equation; they are still counting votes in California where I reside; and elsewhere; the system declares the first Candidate obtaining 270 electoral college votes the winner.
Biden surpassed that by gaining 306 Electoral College votes; even if Trump gets all of the remaining votes to come; he still cannot win!
The Moment Biden obtained 270 electoral college votes, Trump was defeated!
Elections in America, is different to your crapo, and rodent election in Dominica; it’s practically impossible for an election to be stolen in America.
The probability of someone voting twice in America is practically zero to nil; we have voter ID.
You are a…
Then again if you are talking about Dominica, elections, I agree with you on that; elections are not won in Dominica, especially since the corrupted Roosevelt came on the scene; they are all stolen.
Let me tell you the simple method they used to steal the last election.
When the lost the prior, more than five years ago: Let’s take Wesley, when they lost, they calculated by how many vote.
Assuming they discovered they lost by fifty votes, what they did this time around; they imported, paid a hundred people to come home and vote.
That is the last method they used in every village, that is why Mr. Crapaud crapo mentality Roosevelt Skerrit could have said, that was going to be the easiest election to win, while the nation stave.
If the majority of Dominicans vote for Roosevelt because they think he is the best God have to offer to them; then my conclusion is all who voted him in power are crazy!
Hubert Ingraham, what are you saying our elections in Dominica, is Flawed have you got any evidence of that? Keep out of our country affairs your opinion stinks.
Smart Mr. Man Dog, read the following, and try to understand the comments, and the authority from which Ingraham spoke!
“Note: the word “observation;” that word implies he was head or is the head of an observation mission to Dominica which went to observed and scrutinized the events of the general election in Dominica; in a different term I am saying they found inconsistencies which he termed “challenges.”
If he came out and said hale to Roosevelt Skerrit, for not conducting fraudulent or flawed elections you Mr. Dog would say hale to doctor Punjab that Crapaud Mentality triple doctor well done.
Sorry, I doh have time to call him by all his name; got to go and shop for some essentials in the event COVID-19 cause the shut down of the country…
@Nkrumah Kwarme
Are you a marksman? You are spot on. People like Dr. Vince Henderson are beneficiaries of the present corrupt electoral system. They want it and like it in its present configuration
Vince Henderson and all of Mr. Skerrit’s enablers are bound to meet their Waterloo sooner than they expect.
Nothing lasts forever, neither the good nor the bad. All things are temporary and Skerrit’s reign in the top seat of power will come to an end. For all the skullduggery, chicanery, machinations and corruption committed, he (Skerrit), Vince and the other sycophants will pay with their freedom.
Seeing that the subject of the matter is about accurate voters registry, and the many challenges, which includes the proper voters list and voters registration and identification card. It comes as no surprise that you Mr henderson conclude your speech by saying there has been no prosecuted or fraudulent credible claims of fraudulent voters in Dominica.
The one reason for you to bring this up is because you fully aware of it knowing that its been taking place. And the Dominica court system is not about truth and justice it’s about what you can prove, because what one can prove is what he or she can pay for, if you can’t pay for it then you can’t prove it. And that we call no fraud no dead voters still on the list, but yet we can’t implement the voters registration card and an updated voters list.
There we go the cat is out of the bag. I wonder what Skerrit is going to do now? No doubt delay tactics will be high on the agenda.
You mean, this guy waited one year to say this?!?! Vince Henderson should be ashamed of himself… his government took advantage of a very weak electoral system that allowed imported voters to vote in Dominica. After all the shady stuff they did to win this past election, now they wanna talk about voting reform?!?!
The term accurate is defined as “correct, or exact in all details;” it’s also defined a as faithfully; fairly the truth about someone or something.
Fact is in Dominica, the Roosevelt Skerrit, and the rogues, the puppets and his ignorant supporters are not interested in voter identification cards; the reason for that is in the event that is implemented; those people who are long dead will not be able to remain on the voter list to vote several times in an election in one day.
The live ones will not be able to vote more than once, traveling from village to village indulging in such illegal fraudulent practices!
Every honest outsider observer will come to the same conclusion as Ingraham; but where it pertains to Dominicans, and a handful of some unscrupulous outsiders who knows how to use and twist Roosevelt around their fingers will encourage Roosevelt to maintain his corrupted status quo; of refusing to issue voter registration card.
Dominica’s reputation has being soiled yet again regionally and internationally. Shame and scandals are the two main dubious distinctions of Mr. Skerrit’s stewardship of this once immaculately reputable country.
A fraudulent electoral system, the thunderous silence of the news media, the unwavering support of the leader’s corrupt enablers, the ineptitude of the hierarchy of the police force, a rotten judicial system, the apathy of the business sector and the clergy, the gross indifference of civil society have kept this gangster-like regime in power for twenty (20) straight years.
They MUST GO and GO NOW for the country to breathe a collective sigh of relief and become the bread basket of the OECS. Corruption breeds poverty and causes a nation to perform far below its potential
I wait to see what the Opposition parties have to say about all this…..I thought that the matters brought up…voter ID cards, updated list of electors have been discussed for years without implementation..Is that not the case and has the DLP Government not resisted implementation aided and abetted by Tony Astaphan and other acolytes??
Where is the money and land explain that to us!
So what is taking us so long, Vince Henderson? It was not that difficult to go to Parliament to get $60,000.00 per month for the Prime Minister rent was it? Your Government have a majority so just pass the necessary law for the voter ID and just do it!
Henderson said that “since 2013 the government has been working towards the implementation of the recommended actions”.
Are you for real, Vince?? Seven years!!?? Vince you find this a REASONABLE time frame?
Look man, I can forget about someone who has physically hurt me, but I get upset when that person insults my intelligence.
But again, a man has a right to make an a** of himself. Continue to disrespect and provoke the citizens. Those who sow the wind, inevitably reap the whirlwind.
What is sooooo difficult to just do the right thing??
HOTEP!