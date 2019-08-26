ODM advises public to continue to prepare for Tropical Storm Dorian

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) continues to advise the public to be prepared for possible threats and hazards that could be triggered by Tropical Storm Dorian.

At 11:00 PM last night, a Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Dominica due to the formation of Tropical Storm Dorian.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

The Cabinet of Dominica met this morning with the Chairman of the Sub-Committees of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) to discuss preparations for Tropical Storm Dorian.

National Disaster Coordinator Fitzroy Pascal who was speaking during a Press conference held at the Office of the Prime Minister media roomadvised persons living close to waterways to be, “extremely vigilant and move to secured positions if they feel threatened by rising water levels.”

Pascal told mariners to keep updated and secure crafts, as increased wave action may occur as the system moves into the Caribbean Sea.

“Mariners from the south to the west coast must pay particular attention to this,” he advised. “Residents must be mindful of this possible impact and take all necessary precautions and actions.”

Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac said Monday’s press briefing is not a panic response, “but it will be an ongoing response to the issue of disaster management and planning.”

He said as the government seeks to strengthen and improve all organs and the disaster management planning systems in Dominica, all communities and citizens are asked to remain focused and to heighten all alertness, “at the household level, village level, and the general community level.”

“We should seek to protect our loved ones especially the vulnerable ones and to again protect all personal and business assets,” Isaac stated.

Meantime, a A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Dominica.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.