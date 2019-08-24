ODM advisory: Tropical depression forms, expected to become tropical storm

Office of Disaster Management - Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 1:24 PM
Advisory from the Office of Disaster Management

The ODM is advising the public of the formation of Tropical Depression number 5 at 11 am Saturday morning. The depression was located near latitude 10.4 north and longitude 47.9 West which is approximately 960 miles south east of Dominica.

On the forecast track, the tropical cyclone is expected to be near the central Lesser Antilles including Dominica on Tuesday. Note that current indication is that the depression is forecast to become a Tropical Storm later tonight or on Sunday.

As is customary with these systems there are uncertainties in the path and intensity. The outlook for Dominica: regardless of track and intensity forecast the projection is for deterioration in weather conditions across Dominica on Tuesday.

In terms of hazards at this time the ODM is advising the public to be prepared for possible hazards of flooding landslides and strong winds triggered by this system mainly from Tuesday.

People in compromised structures should exercise due caution and make plans for sheltering should the need arise. This means that you should take some time to know the location of your shelters and plan ahead.

Keep informed of the situation and further updates will be provided by the ODM.

