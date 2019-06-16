ODM update on seismic activity related to earthquake swarm

Seismic activity in the Roseau Valley decreased significantly on Sunday morning but remains at elevated levels, according to the Office of Disaster Management.

“In the 24 hours from 10pm Friday when the vigorous swarm began, to 10pm Saturday, we recorded a total of 426 events all originating from the eastern section of the Roseau Valley area,” the ODM release stated. “From noon Saturday, the activity began subsiding.”

It added, however, that smaller events which are recorded by the instruments but not felt by residents are still occurring.

The release also lists the earthquake count per 6 hour period:

Friday

10pm to midnight – 39

Saturday

Midnight to 6am – 156

6am to noon – 128

Noon to 6pm – 54

6pm to midnight – 54

Sunday

Midnight to 6am – 25

“This will be the final update on this swarm if the diminishing trend continues,” the ODM announced. “If we do see an uptick in activity we will make further updates as deemed necessary.”