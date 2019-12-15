OECS announces Inaugural Sustainable Development Movement

The inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM 2020), hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is expected to attract over 700 delegates from across the Caribbean Region and internationally to the island of Saint Lucia for a life-changing two-day event on September 23-24, 2020.

The event, scheduled to be held at the Royalton Resort and Spa, will create a common space where International Development Partners, the Private Sector, Academia, Caribbean Governments and the Common Person meet to exchange thoughts, best practices, untold stories and strategies concerning sustainable growth and development.

Targeted attendees include International development partners, private sector, Heads of Government, Academia, Investors, Entrepreneurs from all sectors, Professionals working in the sustainable development space, and persons who want to be great!

