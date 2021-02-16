OECS Chairman, Dominica’s PM, Roosevelt Skerrit, pledges organization’s support for first woman and African WTO Director-General

Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority, Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit, has formally congratulated the new WTO Director General giving the assurance that the OECS stands ready to assist Dr. Okonjo-Iweala in discharging her duties as and when required.
On March 1, 2021, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) .The WTO General Council selected the former Nigerian finance minister by consensus and her term, which is renewable, will expire on 31 August 2025.
“Six OECS countries are founding Members of the WTO, a sign of our enduring commitment to the Multilateral Trading System (MTS),” prime minister Skerrit stated in his congratulatory note. “It is out of this commitment that we are looking forward to working with you to address certain specific and systemic concerns with a view to improving the MTS in a manner which delivers benefits for all.”
Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules has also congratulated the WTO Director-General Designee and pledged commitment to the WTO’s mission and vision.
“We are especially proud of the fact that you are achieving two firsts – the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. Please be assured of our commitment to the multilateral trading system. We look forward to working closely with you,” Dr. Jules said.
At the February 15th WTO Special General Council meeting where Okonjo-Iweala was selected, OECS Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, H.E Stephen Fevrier, pledged on behalf of the CARICOM group “our collective efforts and commitment to use the multilateral system to help address the economic and trade impacts of the [COVID-19] pandemic.”
Fevrier also expressed appreciation on behalf of CARICOM to the Government of Nigeria for advancing Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination stating, “her vast knowledge of the global political-economy coupled with her demonstrated commitment to finding solutions to some of the key development challenges of our time, will serve her and this institution well.”
He added that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment was of particular significance to the CARICOM Group as she has a longstanding relationship with the Caribbean Community and is regarded as a friend to CARICOM.
“Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has generously lent her considerable experience and support to our region through her leadership role on the CARICOM Commission on the Economy,” Fevrier said and reaffirmed the CARICOM Group’s “strong commitment to the multilateral trading system and looks forward to working the new Director General and her team.”
Okonjo-Iweala, formerly Nigeria’s finance minister, had a 25-year career at the World Bank, where she rose to the number-two position of managing director. She holds both US and Nigerian citizenship.
