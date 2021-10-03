OECS Chairman, Dr. Keith Mitchel to address opening of regional conference on human mobility and climate change in Dominica

Prime Minister of Grenada and Chairman of the OECS, Dr. R.T. Honourable Keith Mitchell, will present remarks at the opening of a regional conference on Human Mobility & Climate Change Data in the OECS here in Dominica on Monday.

The conference is hosted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) – the UN Migration Agency with the support of the German Federal Foreign Office, in collaboration with the OECS Commission.

The Conference will be held from Monday 4 October – Wednesday 6 October 2021, and will deliberate on the findings of a regional study (2020-2021) to assess national and regional data systems on migration, environment, disasters, and climate change in the six independent member states of the OECS.

The findings of the study will be presented, along with recommendations, in a new set of reports on “Migration, Environment, Disasters and Climate Change Data in the Eastern Caribbean” which will be launched at the event.

Ultimately, the conference aims to arrive at a roadmap to enhance the capacities of the governments of the six participating OECS Member States to collect, analyse and utilise data on migration, environment, disasters and climate change, for evidence-based policymaking.

Top level delegates who will attend the Conference opening from 9:00 am on Monday at the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski include Dominica’s Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment, the Honourable Cozier Frederick, Honourable Ian Douglas – Minister of Trade, Commerce, Enterpreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development and Her Excellency Ambassador Francine Baron – Chief Executive Officer of CREAD

Saint Lucia will be represented by that country’s Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, Her Excellency Ambassador Joycelyne Fletcher.

Another top level delegate who will join virtually, will be Donor Representative, His Excellency Ambassador Hinrich Thoelken – Director for International Climate and Energy Policy and Digital Transformation, German Federal Foreign Office.