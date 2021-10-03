OECS Chairman, Dr. Keith Mitchel to address opening of regional conference on human mobility and climate change in Dominica

Prime Minister of Grenada and Chairman of the OECS, Dr. R.T. Honourable Keith Mitchell, will present remarks at the opening of a regional conference on Human Mobility & Climate Change Data in the OECS here in Dominica on Monday.
The conference is hosted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) – the UN Migration Agency with the support of the German Federal Foreign Office, in collaboration with the OECS Commission.
The Conference will be held from Monday 4 October – Wednesday 6 October 2021, and will deliberate on the findings of a regional study (2020-2021) to assess national and regional data systems on migration, environment, disasters, and climate change in the six independent member states of the OECS.
The findings of the study will be presented, along with recommendations, in a new set of reports on “Migration, Environment, Disasters and Climate Change Data in the Eastern Caribbean” which will be launched at the event.
Ultimately, the conference aims to arrive at a roadmap to enhance the capacities of the governments of the six participating OECS Member States to collect, analyse and
The Conference will be held from Monday 4 October – Wednesday 6 October 2021, and will deliberate on the findings of a regional study (2020-2021) to assess national and regional data systems on migration, environment, disasters, and climate change in the six independent member states of the OECS.
The findings of the study will be presented, along with recommendations, in a new set of reports on “Migration, Environment, Disasters and Climate Change Data in the Eastern Caribbean” which will be launched at the event.
The ultimate aim of the conference is to arrive at a roadmap to enhance the capacities of the governments of the six participating OECS Member States to collect, analyze and
Top level delegates who will attend the Conference opening from 9:00 am on Monday at the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski include Dominica’s Minister of the Environment, Rural
Saint Lucia will be represented by that country’s Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, Her Excellency Ambassador Joycelyne Fletcher.
Another top level delegate who will join virtually, will be Donor Representative, His Excellency Ambassador Hinrich Thoelken – Director for International Climate and Energy Policy and Digital Transformation, German Federal Foreign Office.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
All of all you same thing… 500 years ago is people like all you so that sell the ancestors.
How much wickedness all you doing Caribbean people to please all you overlords! Talking about human mobility but all you preventing people from travelling unless they take the poison to make all you bosses happy.
What about using the data that already exist. What is the use of statistics division when data is hidden because of politics. Met office have data, ministry of agri already have data, forestry already have data plus immigration have data on the amount of Hatians and DR folks who enter. The labour department has data. Tell the Dominica authorities lets use facts and data to make forecast and informed development plans.