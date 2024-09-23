OECS Credit Union Summit to feature dynamic lineup of presenters

The 17th Annual OECS Credit Union Summit scheduled for September 24-29, 2024, at St. Alphonsus Parish Hall, approaches, uniting leaders from credit unions, financial experts, and industry professionals under the theme “Credit Unions: Empowered to Thrive in an Evolving Landscape.” According to the organizers, this year’s event is expected to be both engaging and educational, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions aimed at promoting innovation and development within the credit union sector.

President of the Dominica Cooperative Societies League Ltd and host of this year’s summit, Dr. Damien Dublin highlighted that “this summit serves as a pivotal moment for us to reflect on our progress, share insights, and strategize for the future. As we gather here, I am confident that the collaborations, discussions, and partnerships we foster will strengthen our movement, empower our communities, and prepare us to embrace the opportunities and challenges of the rapidly changing financial environment. On behalf of DCSLL, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our sponsors, partners, and participants, and I wish everyone a successful and enriching summit”.



Dr. Valda Henry, the Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), has been announced as the keynote speaker. Dr. Henry is well-regarded in the fields of finance and leadership and will share insights regarding the changing financial environment and the essential role credit unions play in enhancing economic resilience. Additionally, The Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre, Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, and Social Security, will present his perspectives on regional economic growth and financial inclusion.

A distinguished group of speakers and industry specialists will also participate in the summit, including Verieux Mourillon, a Master Learning Coach, Jose Vargas from Mastercard, Patrick George, Daryl Thomas, Michel Williams, Philomena Lee, Trevor Blake, Alouis Fisal from ECSRC, Omar Burch Smith, and Eleni Giakoumopoulos from the Global Women’s Leadership Network, among others. These experts will provide attendees with advanced knowledge on various subjects, including digital transformation, investment strategies, governance, and community impact.

The agenda for the summit features a range of activities, such as educational sessions, panel discussions, and workshops aimed at equipping credit unions to adapt to the changing financial landscape. Participants will gain insights into emerging trends, best practices, and strategies to promote sustainable growth and financial inclusion within their communities.

This year’s summit is made possible through the contributions of sponsors, Title Sponsor Corpeff Insurance Co. Ltd., as well as UTC Global Balance Fund, along with Gold Sponsors First Citizens and Mastercard, MLajan and QNet, ECSE, ECACH, and Digital Finance Solutions, as well as numerous partners.

According to the General Manager, Mr. David Fritz, Corp-EFF Insurance, as the title sponsor of the OECS Credit Union Summit 2024, the company supports the significance of public-private partnerships in fostering the advancement of the financial sector and the credit union movement.

‘To be the choice provider of insurance services to credit unions,’ while delivering on our mission to offer cost-effective insurance solutions that empower and sustain the financial health of credit unions across the OECS,” remarked Fritz.